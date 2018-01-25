Katie Holmes Is Not Jamie Foxx’s Usual Type – His Pals Think She Needs A Makeover [Rumors]

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been keeping their relationship low-key since they started dating four years ago. None of them confirmed their love in public, but as what they say, actions speak louder than words. People even believed that the Dawson’s Creek alum was already eating for two when she was spotted at the actor-producer’s launch party for Privé Revaux in New York City. Howbeit, if there are people love to see them together, it seems that the actor’s friends think otherwise.

A source recently spoke with Life & Style Weekly and said that Katie Holmes is not the Miami Vice actor’s normal type of girl as she is the woman who’d rather spend time at home than clubbing. Jamie Foxx is someone who loves the nightlife, which is exactly the opposite of what the Batman Begins actress likes. The insider went on to say that the 50-year-old actor’s friends think that they are an odd match.

However, the source added that it doesn’t mean Jamie’s friends don’t like Katie Holmes, but they believe she is just too prim and proper, something that also reflects the actress’ “look and style.” What’s more is that the news publication’s source said that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor’s pals think that the 39-year-old actress needs a makeover.

Although it was kind of a joke, fans suggest that it’s something Katie Holmes should be serious about, especially that it was Jamie’s pals opinion. On the plus side, the actor reportedly wants to marry her as it has been her dream to be his wife. She also wants to give her daughter Suri Cruise, 11, a sister or brother, which is one of the main reason’s why he wants to marry her.

It is said that Katie Holmes chose to keep her relationship with Foxx privately in order not to hurt Tom Cruise, who’s a good friend of Jamie. In 2004, the two actors landed their roles in the neo-noir crime thriller film Collateral, where Foxx was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Katie Holmes used to be married to Tom Cruise, 55, for almost six years. They divorced in 2012 and she gained full custody of their daughter, Suri.