‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Tiffany Pollard Silent On ‘CBB US,’ Reportedly Says She would Do ‘CBB’ If Dates Right

On Tuesday, one Twitter account claimed to have leaked a confirmed cast list for the upcoming American version of Celebrity Big Brother. Several of the named house guests have denied participation in the celebrity edition of Big Brother, while others, including Tiffany Pollard, have remained silent about whether they’ve been cast on the show. Despite this, Tiffany, a CBB UK alumnus, reportedly said she loves the series and has not ruled out returning to a Celebrity Big Brother season if the dates fit into her schedule.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Twitter user @JulieBBInsider posted what the account called the “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities who will be entering the CBB US house. According to the tweet, Tiffany, MTV personality Johnny Bananas, Beth Chapman, singer Lance Bass, sports star Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, Kardashian brother Brody Jenner, and Survivor alumnus, Andrea Boehlke are part of the cast.

Not long after, Andrea Boehlke took to her Twitter page and denied the casting, apologizing to her fans, writing, “I’m clearly not on, just think it’s funny.”

As reported by the Inquisitr on Wednesday, Sammi Sweetheart has also denied being cast on CBB US, writing she had “no idea where that even came about.”

Tiffany has remained silent about the matter on social media; however, a January 6 report notes that she was asked to return to CBB UK for the latest season which is currently airing and has expressed her love for the series. Tiffany was a cast member of the show last year and told the Daily Star that the 2017 dates didn’t work for her.

p.s sorry guys i’m clearly not on, just think it’s funny. — Andrea Boehlke (@andreaboehlke) January 24, 2018

Guys.. I’m not going to be on Celebrity Big Brother.. I have no idea where that even came about.. but what you can check out is this Vegan Subscription Box delivered to your door monthly with diff vegan products! ☺️.. shop away: https://t.co/JO8bijodiE — Samantha Giancola (@SammiSweetheart) January 24, 2018

Tiffany also “stressed” to the Daily Star that she does not rule out being on CBB in the future and loves “this series.” Tiffany added she hopes “they do another one and the dates work for me!” Although the I Love New York star was speaking about CBB UK specifically, her love for Celebrity Big Brother may mean she is amenable to appearing on the U.S. version and validate at least one of @JulieBBInsider’s predictions.

As noted by the Inquisitr early Wednesday, famed Big Brother alumnus, Evel Dick, has been quite vocal about @JulieBBInsider and the supposed confirmed cast list for Celebrity Big Brother, mocking the list as being balderdash.

As a preemptive move, the @JulieBBInsider account addressed celebrities who may deny being cast on CBB US, writing that they are “told to do so until they step foot into the House” and that knowledge of who was cast is due to an “anonymous reliable source.”

Reminder: Celebrities denying reports they're going into the house are told to do so until they step foot into the House. The only reason we know is because of our anonymous reliable source. #CBBUS #BBCeleb #CelebrityBigBrother #BBCelebrity — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 24, 2018

As with any Big Brother season, until CBS make an official announcement about the CBB US cast, which is expected to take place during the upcoming Grammy Awards, nothing is set in stone.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.