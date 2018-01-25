‘Knightfall’ Season 1: Recap Of Episode 8, ‘IV’

Here’s the recap for Episode 8 of Knightfall Season 1.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 8 (titled “IV”) of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 1. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 8 of Knightfall Season 1, the battle for Navarre continues between Queen Elena (Claudia Bassols), and her cousin, Queen Joan (Olivia Ross). Elena takes prisoner Joan after the King Philip (Ed Stoppard) retracts his army from the equation. And, because Elena has lost a child, Joan is told to choose which of her own children must die as retribution: Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett), or her unborn baby.

After much thought, Joan informs Elena that she will sacrifice Isabella in Episode 8 of Knightfall. She warns her cousin, though, that this will not take away the pain of losing Lluis (Marco Franz). This causes Elena to break down and, while she is distracted by her grief, Joan stabs Elena rather than have one of her own children die.

Finally, Episode 8 of Knightfall sees Joan reclaim her hold on Navarre. She also has a plan that could see her return to Navarre sooner rather than later with Isabella — and Landry (Tom Cullen).

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Back in Paris, Episode 8 of Knightfall reveals that William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) has managed to get a meeting with the king. He immediately tells the king about Landry and Joan being lovers. So, it is probably a good thing that Joan is organizing a life for herself in Navarre.

The king does not believe De Nogaret but pays him for the army he has amassed, just in case. The king then issues his own investigation into whether the queen has been unfaithful to him.

Aside from De Nogaret’s news about Queen Joan, the adviser is also concerned the Pope will knock Philip off his throne now the Holy Grail has been found.

The King does not believe this, and neither does Landry, when he discusses the matter with the Saracen, Rashid (Akin Gazi), and his mother, Anna (Gina McKee) in Episode 8 of Knightfall. Insisting the Holy Grail must be handed over to Pope Boniface (Jim Carter), Landry goes against the wishes of Rashid, his mother, and Godfrey (Sam Hazeldine).

Larry Horricks / History Channel

However, when the Pope finally arrives and takes the Grail, Landry sees that the Pope’s guard have numbered chain mail. Therefore, the person in the letter Parsifal had from “IV” must be one of the Pope’s guards. It also implicates the Pope in the murder of the Templar master, Godfrey. Now that Landry knows Roland was working for the Pope, he decides it is time to confront Boniface.

This goes as well as is to be expected and a battle breaks out.

While all this is going on, the initiate that killed Parsifal (Bobby Schofield) in Episode 7 of Knightfall Season 1, is not only covering up the fact he committed murder, but also making sure many of the Templar army is deployed away from home when the Pope arrives to claim the Holy Grail.

Even with a depleted army, Landry gets help from the Saracens, and it eventually overcomes the Pope’s army that have made their way inside the Temple to attack.

As Rashid lies dying, he makes an announcement to Landry.

“It suited me to let you think he would die.”

Before Rashid can explain himself further, he dies. But then, at the end of Episode 8 of Knightfall Season 1, Tancrede (Simon Merrells) turns up and the audience works out that is who Rashid meant.

Knightfall returns to History Channel on Wednesday, January 24, at 10 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 9 (titled “Fiat!”).