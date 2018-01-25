Kourtney Kardashian To Marry Younes Bendjima Following Scott Disick Cheating Fiasco [Rumor]

Kourtney Kardashian is so happy in her relationship with model Younes Bendjima, she’s reportedly pushing for marriage with the 24-year-old.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kourtney is head over heels with her beau, who she has been dating since May 2017, according to the outlet.

Now that they have solidified their romance, the mother of three finally feels like she can settle down with someone who is just as in love with her as she is with him, which Kourtney reportedly hasn’t felt in a very long time.

With Scott Disick, the reality star had put up with endless scandals, ranging from cheating habits, supporting the troubled star with his rehab treatments, along with her baby father’s struggle to overcome his addiction with alcohol.

Kourtney Kardashian is alleged to have labeled Younes as a very mature and responsible human being, the outlet shares.

For the fact that he’s only 24, the TV personality feels like she hasn’t bonded with someone on that kind of a level in a very long time — it’s a relationship she definitely doesn’t want to let go off anytime soon.

With that said, insiders continue to tell Hollywood Life that if Bendjima was to get on one knee and propose to her, Kourtney Kardashian would instantly give her thumbs up and say yes.

She’s smitten by Younes and thinks they definitely have the potential to have a future together.

The famous model was just recently introduced to Kardashian’s kids, showing signs that things are definitely getting serious between the two; he even attended the Kardashian Christmas party, despite Scott also being there.

The trio was said to have gotten along fine — there was no drama at the event, with Scott having accepted the fact that Kourtney Kardashian is moving on with her life.

The self-proclaimed sex addict has since found love with Instagram model Sofia Richie, who he has supposedly been dating since August.

Kourtney Kardashian has kept her romance with Younes very much under the radar for the most part, but sources reveal that she’s looking to tie the knot with Bendjima very soon if she was to be proposed to.