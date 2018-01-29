Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss: Star’s Slimmer Figure Still Obvious In Layered Ensemble After Dropping 75 Pounds

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss has become an ultimate goal for both men and women who have been struggling with their weight. Although not all celebrity weight loss journeys are successful, the Ghostbusters actress proved that she has kept the pounds off as she flaunted her slimmer figure in a recent outing.

The 47-year-old actress and fashion designer was recently spotted grabbing a few things from the 99 cent store. Despite her net worth, Melissa McCarthy reminded everyone that she is just a normal person who loves a good deal, just like the rest of us.

However, it wasn’t the stuff inside her shopping bags that grabbed everyone’s attention, but her amazing body transformation. Melissa McCarthy looked incredible in her two-piece outfit as she wheeled out the cart from the bargain store. Despite her layered ensemble, the funny actress’ 75-pound weight loss was still evident.

Melissa McCarthy used to wear extremely oversized clothes to hide her bulges, but she has now learned to embrace her curves and show them off in well-fitted ensembles.

During her shopping spree, the Bridesmaids star wore a dark, long blazer, over a light button-down shirt that flaunted her much slimmer figure. She then strutted in a pair of skinny jeans that complimented her thinner stems. The actress then finished off her look with a colorful, printed scarf, oversized sunglasses, and ankle boots. Melissa McCarthy opted for a no make-up look for the outing and put her blonde tresses in a high, messy bun that revealed her much slender face.

Let it snow NYC!!!! A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Melissa McCarthy has always been on the heavier side most of her life. So when she lost an impressive amount of weight, people have started to realize that it is possible for them to lose a couple of pounds as well.

There is no secret to achieving Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss. The actress simply did what was expected of someone who wanted to shed off pounds: eat healthily and exercise regularly. What made her weight loss successful is that she looked for a program that worked for her and she stuck to it.

Melissa McCarthy follows a low-carb, high-fat, and moderate-protein diet, mostly known as the ketogenic diet. The actress also hires a trainer to keep her in shape.