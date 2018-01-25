Kim Kardashian Wants Chicago West Surrogate To Carry Fourth Child [Report]

Kim Kardashian is ready for baby number four and has reportedly approached her surrogate to carry her next child.

The reality star, who shared on her official website earlier this week that she shared an amazing relationship with her surrogate throughout the process, has already been in talks with Kanye West about expanding their family, and he’s on the same page with Kim.

Kardashian has never been shy to admit that she wants a big family in the near future, similar to the amount her mother, Kris Jenner, had.

Kanye once joked that they will be the new Kardashians once he and Kim have birthed their desired amount of children.

Us Weekly explains that Kanye and Kim Kardashian have been in contact with the surrogate, who both Hollywood stars say was the perfect person to carry Chicago West for them.

While it seems rather rapid to already be thinking about baby number four, Kim Kardashian is allegedly wanting to dedicate more of her time on motherhood and family than on her own career.

With her KKW beauty collection doing phenomenally well, and her career continues to skyrocket, Kim Kardashian feels she’s built an empire strong enough that can survive on its own even if she was to become a stay-at-home mother.

As for Chicago West, Kim Kardashian is bonding with her daughter phenomenally well. Having initially worried that she would find it hard to connect with a baby she didn’t carry, it seems she worried a little too much because that couldn’t have been more of the opposite.

???????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:23pm PST

Chicago has adapted well to her brother and sister, and with this having been such a joyful experience for both Kanye and Kim Kardashian, they are certain to welcome more children into the world through the help of their surrogate.

News of Kim Kardashian’s decision to have another baby comes just weeks after reports claimed that the “Famous” rapper is planning on releasing a new album later this year following a one-year hiatus from the music industry.

Muse A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 24, 2018 at 12:00pm PST

Fans will find it interesting to see Kanye juggle the idea of becoming a father of four while touring and promoting his new music.