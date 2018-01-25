Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Offered Joint Movie Project: Ex-Couple Hesitating To Sign On [Rumor]

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have reportedly been approached to star in the same movie together.

The twosome, who haven’t worked together professionally since the Twilight franchise came to an end, haven’t stayed on particularly great terms following their breakup soon after.

Kristen infamously cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, and though they tried to keep the romance going, Robert allegedly had trust issues following the scandal and subsequently decided to part ways with the actress.

Now that several years have passed, a certain Hollywood studio, as mentioned via OK! Magazine, and cited by Hollywood Life, is interested to get the duo back on screen together, convinced that the storyline they have pitched to the A-list stars would be a great fit for the both of them.

Sources tell the media publication that if this had been a separate project for the two, individually, they would have signed on right away but neither one of them has made any advances in trying to get the deal signed just yet.

Kristen Stewart and her ex-boyfriend are both hesitating, it’s alleged because neither of them knows whether they would still share the same chemistry that they used to have.

Supposedly, the former couple hasn’t spoken to one another in years — it’s said to be a solid script that Kristen Stewart wants to be a part of, but with Robert attached to the project, she’s unsure whether she wants to take the risk and partake in a project with her former flame.

Pattinson reportedly feels the same, having refused to sign on the dotted line just yet.

It’s unclear when the film is supposed to go into production, but considering that the cast is already being finalized, it would seem as if the movie will start filming later this year.

So far, though, Kristen Stewart and Robert have not confirmed their parts in the motion picture.

Kristen Stewart made headlines last year when she openly admitted to being a lesbian, leaving fans stunned, who took to social media, wondering whether her relationship with Pattinson was genuine or just for publicity.

Stewart has yet to comment on reports that she could potentially be joining R-Patz in a new film.