‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 127 Spoilers: Android 17’s Elimination Hinted After Clash With Hakaishin Toppo

It will only be a matter of time before the Tournament of Power comes to an end, and reports claimed that it will also mark the last arc of Dragon Ball Super. So far, there are only two universes and six fighters left fighting in the battle royal arena. The final battle between the Universe 7 and Universe 11 continues to get intense, and the latest episode featured the elimination of two fighters from each universe — Son Gohan and Dyspo.

In the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super, Son Goku and Vegeta will remain fighting Jiren while Frieza will join Android 17 in his battle against Toppo. In the preview, Frieza and Android 17 will manage to push Toppo into the corner and put him on the verge of elimination. Using his infinite energy, Android 17 faces the Pride Trooper head-on. Frieza is trying to find an opening while the two warriors are fighting.

Before being knocked out of the arena, something strange happens to Toppo. As stated in the previous spoiler posted by Ken Xyro, Toppo will unleash an overwhelming power which is comparable to a God of Destruction. The leaked title for Dragon Ball Super Episode 125 gives Toppo the title God of Destruction. As shown in the preview, the color of the aura he emits is the same as Beerus and other Gods of Destruction.

DBS Episode 123-126 spoilers. I do this for instagram, figured twitter could make use of these as well :3 pic.twitter.com/YXlykw3K2k — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) January 7, 2018

This proves to be a major problem for Universe 7, especially for Android 17 and Frieza. In the provisional title posted by Ken Xyro for Dragon Ball Super Episode 127, it seems like another fighter from Universe 7 will join the spectator seat. With the episode title “The Final Barrier Of Hope,” it is crystal clear that it’s referring to Android 17.

Provitional title for DBS episode 127 "The Final Barrier of Hope" pic.twitter.com/SLzMIcwb0M — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) January 24, 2018

Android 17 and Android 18 are capable of creating powerful barriers that can withstand powerful attacks. In the previous episodes, Android 17 tried to use it to knock Toppo out of the battle royal arena. Unfortunately, Son Gohan became hesitant to attack him, giving Toppo the opportunity to avoid elimination.

With two enemies possessing the power comparable to a God of Destruction, it remains questionable how Universe 7 will be able to win the Tournament of Power. Son Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza will need to achieve a huge power-up in order to ensure the survival of Universe 7 and win the Super Dragon Balls.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.