Kylie Jenner Reportedly Crying Over Kris And Caitlyn’s Feud, Can’t Decide Who To Bring During Baby’s Arrival

Kylie Jenner has yet to address anything about her alleged pregnancy, but multiple reports have already claimed that she will welcome her firstborn in February. Since the arrival of her baby is understandably a very important moment for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, a new report revealed that she is crying over her parents’ feud, and she is dreading the day when she has to decide who to bring into the delivery room.

The 20-year-old TV personality obviously wants nothing but the best for her baby, and the unnecessary bickering of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner is something that she doesn’t want her child to be a part of. Kylie Jenner reportedly also hates the fact that her parents are trying to put her in the middle of their quarrel.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Kylie Jenner is not too happy that she has to choose between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner to bring with her into the delivery room. The insider revealed that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul “fears the negative energy in the room if she says yes to both of them… they can’t stop arguing.”

Although the arrival of her baby should be a very special moment for Kylie Jenner, the source shared that she has been “fighting back the tears alone at night worrying about her delivery room decisions.” On top of that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has to deal with her anxiety, a disorder that she has been battling with for a long time.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were upset after reading Caitlyn Jenner’s book, as they felt that she has crossed the line. This is not the first time that the Kardashian family were disappointed with the former Olympian. It can be recalled that the 68-year-old has been slamming the famous family, especially her ex-wife, during her previous interviews with Vanity Fair and Diane Sawyer.

However, earlier reports claimed that Caitlyn Jenner is ready to put her feud with the Kardashian clan aside to support Kylie Jenner when the baby arrives.

But just like any other reports about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.