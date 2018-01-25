Here’s Why The Undertaker’s Promo Was So Confusing During ‘Raw’ 25

The WWE Universe waited almost a full year for The Undertaker to appear on WWE television again. Most fans either expected The Deadman to formally retire or to set up his next match for WrestleMania 34. The expectations for his appearance during Raw’s 25th anniversary were high. It’s understandable why a lot of people were disappointed to get nothing more than a confusing promo that failed to provide any answers.

Over the past few days, it’s been revealed that Undertaker’s promo might be the first step towards the long-awaited program with John Cena that is expected to come to fruition after the Royal Rumble PPV. If that is the case, the powers that be just want to keep the WWE Universe speculating, but some fans are reading too much into The Deadman’s confusing promo because there is a simple reason why it came off so cryptic.

According to PWTorch, The Undertaker wasn’t aware of how small the Manhattan Centre actually was, and it led to him being thrown off while performing the promo. As a result, his wording wasn’t precise and that has caused a great deal of confusion from the fans. On paper, the confusion may be a good thing if the bout with John Cena comes to pass. If not, then The Undertaker’s promo will be remembered as a huge blunder.

The Undertaker’s WWE future is as unclear as it’s ever been. WWE

If the fault is with The Deadman, it still doesn’t change the fact that no answers came from his appearance about his WWE future heading into WrestleMania 34. At this point, most fans have gotten their hopes up since the rumors about John Cena vs. The Undertaker happening in New Orleans have been consistent. It remains to be seen if they’re true or not, but a confusing promo has only made WWE fans more anxious.

Unfortunately, there is nothing the WWE Universe can do besides wait for the powers that be to set up the match on Raw or SmackDown Live over the next few weeks. Sportskeeda also reported that WWE officials felt it was more important to set up Cena vs. Elias before the Royal Rumble. It seems that keeping the fans on a string is a better idea than announcing Cena vs. Undertaker for WrestleMania 34 three months early.