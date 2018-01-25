Reason Why The Undertaker Vs. John Cena Angle Did Not Happen On ‘Raw 25’ Revealed

It has been rumored for quite some time now that The Undertaker will face off against John Cena at WrestleMania 34. Many fans in attendance at the Raw 25 show last Monday were expecting a confrontation between The Undertaker and Cena to kickstart their feud. However, fans were disappointed because the angle did not happen.

As recapped by WWE.com, The Undertaker and Cena appeared on the Raw 25 show but in different locations. The Undertaker was at the Manhattan Center and delivered a confusing promo. The 52-year-old wrestling legend made no sense in his first WWE television appearance since WrestleMania 33 when he seemingly retired. If you want to know what he said, here is the transcript of it, per Cageside Seats.

“The carnage began on this sacred ground of evil 25 years ago. I’ve taken Legends and ripped them off their pedestals and thrown them in the cold, dark Earth. Stone Cold answered to the reaper; Mick Foley answered to the reaper; even my own flesh and blood, Kane, had to answer to the reaper. They all tried, they all failed. And now on this sacred ground I declare for all of those who have fallen it is truly time you rest in peace”

Elias hits John Cena with a guitar at Raw 25. WWE

On the other hand, John Cena confronted Elias and started an interesting angle with him. Cena was about to deliver the Attitude Adjustment to Elias when a low blow changed it all. Elias then smashed his guitar on the back of Cena before delivering his Drift Away finisher. It stunned the crowd as Elias stands tall over Cena.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Sportskeeda), the WWE did not kick off the feud between The Undertaker and Cena because they want to start the short Elias-Cena feud first. Meltzer noted that Elias is in the spotlight because of Samoa Joe’s injury. Elias and Cena are going to feud but it won’t last long.

Meltzer also reported that The Undertaker vs. Cena match at WrestleMania 34 is still on the cards and it will likely start after the Royal Rumble. The WWE has dropped hints regarding the dream match with the latest promo by The Undertaker, a cryptic “not over” tweet last month and the official WWE website reporting that The Undertaker vs. John Cena match at WrestleMania 34 is the number one thing they want to see happen this year.

Nevertheless, these are still just rumors at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt. Fans are split on the meaning behind The Undertaker’s promo. But one thing is for sure, we will have to tune in every week in order to know if this dream match is going to happen.