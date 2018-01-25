NHL Trade Rumors: Rangers’ Rick Nash & Michael Grabner Could Move Before Trade Deadline

Recent NHL trade rumors popping up suggest that a team that could be making some moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline is the New York Rangers. With a current record of 24-20-5 and a three-game losing streak, the team finds itself near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division right now. It’s now being said that three of their players are potential targets for other teams in trades and they include Michael Grabner and highly-valued Rick Nash. Here are the latest details on the Rangers and their players.

In a recent video report from TSN Insider Trading, Darren Dreger said that both Nash and Grabner are being “highly sought after” by NHL teams ahead of the trade deadline this season. Dredger added that the Rangers are “leaning towards being open for business” when it comes to possible deals due to the fact they’ve been struggling lately this season. In addition, it’s believed Nash will command a high value in a trade, and he’s also holding onto a 12-team trade list. Dreger says Nash has “yet to be asked” for that list of specific teams, though.

Grabner is currently leading the Rangers in goals, having scored 21 this season to go with his four assists. The left-winger Nash is second in scoring with 15 goals and 10 assists through his 49 games. Both players could certainly fetch New York some value for their roster going forward as could one of their best defenders, Ryan McDonagh. That may not happen right away, though.

The NY Rangers’ Ryan McDonagh is not expected to be traded before the deadline. Rick Scuteri / AP Images

As Pro Hockey Rumors mentioned, McDonagh has generated a lot of buzz this season as a potential player that NHL teams will try to trade for. However, it’s suggested by the NHL Insiders that a deal for McDonagh will likely happen during the summer rather than ahead of the NHL trade deadline. McDonagh has 22 assists with no goals in his 44 games played this season.

The NHL trade deadline in 2018 arrives on Monday, February 26, giving teams a month now to contemplate what moves they want to make to improve those rosters. Based on the fact that the New York Rangers have two of their top scorers potentially available for trade, they could be a much different team if they get the right offers.