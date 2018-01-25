Brad Pitt Reportedly Triumphs In Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie

There have been a lot of controversies swirling around former power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie about their highly publicized divorce as well as their custody dispute with their six kids. Brangelina, as branded by the entertainment media, parted ways in September 2016. The Maleficent actress filed for divorce, seeking legal and full physical custody of their children – Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. However, the 54-year-old actor contested this in court, and it looks like the former couple has finally reached an amicable agreement.

What’s more is that it seems Brad Pitt rips a victory when it comes to the custody of his brood with Jolie. According to a source who spoke with Life & Style Weekly, Brangelina’s divorce fiasco and custody battle are finally coming to an end. The insider said that both parties have agreed to a more friendly pact when it comes to the kids. Their divorce will also be settled in February as what the insider said.

By the looks of it, Brad Pitt would co-parent his six kids with Jolie, which is contrary to his wife’s initial divorce filing, seeking full custody of the children. It is said that the actor-producer was verbally and physically abusive to his kids, which is the reason why the actress wants a full custody of the children.

“Brad and Angelina are near an amiable agreement on the kids. They’re in a better place than they have been in a long time and should be settling their divorce and custody agreement by sometime in February.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Fortunately, if the source is right, Brad Pitt would be able to spend more time with his offspring given the idea that Jolie is now open to co-parenting with him. In December 2017, reports suggest that the actor never had a chance to spend the holidays with the kids, especially since the Salt actress is the one who takes full control of their children. A report from In Touch Weekly previously said that the actor did his best to convince his wife to give him a chance to be with the kids.

The insider said that Brad Pitt even begged Jolie to allow him to spend Christmas with their six children, something that he has never done since they broke up in September 2016. The actress recently admitted during the Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast that there was already heaviness between them when they worked together in their recent movie collaboration titled By The Sea. The film talks about a struggling couple who tries to save their marriage upon meeting a younger couple during a holiday vacation.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie previously revealed that they fell in love on the set of their 2005 flick Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The actor was married to Friends alum Jennifer Aniston for five years, but they divorced in October 2005. There was a heavy speculation that Brangelina cheated on Jen although both parties denied it.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in August 2014 in Chateau Miraval, France.