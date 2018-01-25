‘Vikings’ Season 5 Mid-Season Finale: Recap Of Episode 10, ‘Moments Of Vision’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 10 (titled “Moments of Vision”) of Vikings Season 5 mid-season finale.

Episode 10 in the mid-season finale of Vikings Season 5 opens with Halfdan the Black (Jasper Paakkonen) and his brother, King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen), singing to each other even though they are in different camps. As they sing, the calm before the storm of war is revealed.

The battle for Kattegat is a strange one, being broken up as each character gets to look back on their hopes and dreams, but also their regrets. As Episode 10 of Vikings unfolds, each character gets a turn as viewers get to see them in the midst of the vicious battle for Kattegat. But also, viewers get to see the moments leading up to the battle, and therein lies the reason behind Episode 10’s title, “Moments of Vision.”

In the mid-season finale of Vikings, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) remembers her childhood and how her father gave her a necklace featuring Thor’s hammer. Interspersed with this memory is the current situation and conversations she had with Heahmund leading up to the battle. While she is prepared to die, and is even convinced it will happen on this day, Heahmund doesn’t think so. He also believes he will live to fight again.

However, for Lagertha’s girlfriend, Astrid (Josefin Asplund), the news is much grimmer. Meeting on the field, Astrid asks Lagertha to kill her. While Lagertha initially refuses, when Astrid lunges at her, Lagertha thrusts a sword through her.

As for Harald, the battle of Kattegat sees him and his brother, Halfdan, on opposing sides. Halfdan has sworn allegiance to Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and now meets with his brother on the battleground. Harald, while regretful, kills his brother and hugs him as he lays dying, promising to see him again in Valhalla.

Already, there is plenty of death in the mid-season finale episode of Vikings Season 5. However, more is on its way. Torvi (Georgia Hirst) has to suffer through seeing her son, Guthrum (Ben Roe), killed in battle. To make matters worse, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) slays him.

Hvitserk and his brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh), discuss things before the battle. Namely, Ivar points out that he thinks Hvitserk regrets joining his side. Hvitserk denies this. However, there are moments when viewers think Ivar might be right.

During the battle in Episode 10 of Vikings, Hvitserk and his brother, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), come face to face. Unlike the confrontation between Harald and his brother, Halfdan, this meeting does not result in death.

Another battling brother is Bjorn. While he never comes to absolute blows with his siblings, there is still hardship for him. His new girlfriend, Princess Snaefrid (Dagny Backer Johnsen), along with her father, King Svase (Anthony Brophy), is killed in battle during Episode 10 of Vikings Season 5. So, for those who thought Harald might end up with Snaefrid, just like in the history books, that isn’t going to happen now.

With the battle playing out in such a disjointed manner, viewers are able to think more about where the Vikings are headed. Regret is often shown on the Viking side, and now, with Lagertha in a tentative relationship with the Christian Heahmund, there could be the whisper of a suggestion that Christianity could sneak in and claim the pagan Vikings. According to TV Guide, the relationship between Lagertha and Bishop Heahmund will have an “extraordinary payoff” moving forward into Season 5 of Vikings, This could indicate a conversion is possible according to some fans. However, viewers will have to wait for the remainder of Season 5 of Vikings to find out if this is the case.

Eventually, when Ivar releases the Frankish army, Bjorn and Lagertha realize they must retreat. And so, another episode of Vikings passes without a victor over Kattegat.

Bjorn and the army return to Kattegat, ready to pull everyone out before Ivar arrives. While there, Bjorn makes the discovery of his mother, Lagertha, sitting in a corner, her hair now completely white.

While this episode of Vikings Season 5 mostly deals with the battle for Kattegat, a couple more loose ends need looking at.

In Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) is still in the midst of his own battle. Eyvind’s (Kris Holden-Ried) son has been killed and, to try to smooth things over, Floki offers Eyvind the position of law-keeper. This doesn’t work and Eyvind ends up killing Ketill’s (Adam Copeland) son in retaliation. Floki, seeing no other choice, offers himself up as a human sacrifice.

For those who have been worrying about how Margrethe (Ida Nielsen) will go looking after Torvi’s children after seeing her husband, Ubbe, kiss her, Episode 10 resolves the issue. When Torvi returns home to Kattegat, she finds her children are fine. Margrethe, however, appears to be losing her grip on sanity.

Episode 10 of Vikings closes with the return of Rollo (Clive Standen). However, even though he is seen arriving by boat, his location is unclear. Some fans, though, think Rollo could be returning to Kattegat in order to side with Bjorn and Lagertha. However, fans will have to tune into the Season 5 return of Vikings to find out if this is true or not.

Vikings will return to History Channel with the second half of Season 5 later in the year.