Kim Kardashian West is facing some serious backlash after posting a photo of Anna Nicole Smith with the caption “muse.” The photo went up on Kardashian-West’s Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, and was immediately slammed by her fans, many of whom pointed out that Anna Nicole Smith died following an accidental drug overdose.

Smith, 39, was found dead on Thursday, February 8, 2007, inside a hotel room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. She was survived by her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

Kardashian-West followers were very quick to tweet the mom-of-three, many suggesting that she find “a new idol.” However, Kardashian-West didn’t respond to any of the tweets and hasn’t removed the photo.

It seems as though Kardashian-West was trying to highlight the positive aspects of Anna Nicole Smith’s life. If you were a fan of hers back in the day, you may find her wildly misunderstood. Although Smith suffered from depression and addiction, Smith was admired by millions and was considered by many to be a good, kind-hearted person.

“You know how she ended up, right? I think you need a new idol,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Do you know what a muse is? A source of inspiration. It doesn’t mean you desire to be exactly like them, flaws and all,” commented another.

“Um you know she’s dead right?” added a third.

Meanwhile, other fans supported Kardashian-West’s idea of a “muse” and applauded her for her choice in looking up to Anna Nicole Smith. There are people who feel that Anna Nicole Smith was a truly wonderful person and that she is a fine example of a “muse.”

Regardless how you might feel about Kardashian-West’s latest post, one thing is absolutely clear: everyone is going to have an opinion on everything Kim K. does. Some people love her, some people love to hate her — that’s just one of the reasons that she is so ridiculously famous.

Kardashian-West and her husband, Kanye West, have been in the news quite a bit lately. The couple recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl they named Chicago, via surrogate. Since the birth of their newest family member, Kardashian-West has been very active on social media, but she hasn’t yet shared a photo of her newest child, which is really what people have been waiting for. It’s only a matter of time, however, so keep your eyes peeled.