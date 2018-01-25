Dylan Farrow Schools Justin Timberlake About Hypocrisy And Cake

Dylan Farrow is the sort of woman who finds it hard to ignore hypocrisy when she sees it. Farrow, who adamantly alleges childhood sexual molestation by adoptive father Woody Allen, recently schooled pop singer Justin Timberlake about the hypocrisy of wearing a Time’s Up button despite having no apparent problem praising -and working with- the 82-year old filmmaker who allegedly abused her when she was seven.

On January 23, Farrow rapidly responded to a Timberlake tweet wherein he asked about having cake and eating it, as well. Prefaced as a ‘random question,’ Timberlake tweeted his request for an explanation of the phrase, “You just want your cake and to eat it, too.” The 36-year old former Mouseketeer also blithely asked what else he might do with a cake while noting that he thinks he prefers pie.

Within minutes, Dylan Farrow tweeted back, effectively schooling Timberlake about the meaning of the phrase, succinctly explaining the utter hypocrisy and incongruity of touting oneself as an activist while simultaneously praising a sexual predator. Farrow’s biting reply may have been in reference to Timberlake’s acceptance of a starring role in Woody Allen’s 2017 movie Wonder Wheel. According to the UK Daily Mail, Farrow’s implication was that the actor should have taken a higher road and refused to work with the director or at least denounced his decision to work with him, as did fellow Wonder Wheel actor David Krumholtz who called working with Allen “one of my most heartbreaking mistakes.”

I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men. — Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) January 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake was not the only celeb taken to task by the now-adult daughter of Rosemary’s Baby star, Mia Farrow. Earlier this month, Farrow replied to a tweet by New York Times Arts that touted actress Cate Blanchett as a ‘vocal campaigner against against sexual harassment.’ Blanchett appeared in Allen’s 2013 film Blue Jasmine.

On February 1 2014, The New York Times published an open letter from the adopted daughter of Woody Allen in which she asked Cate Blanchett, Diane Keaton, and other Hollywood actors to imagine for a moment that it was their seven-year old daughter who was led into an attic and sexually exploited by Woody Allen.

“What if it had been your child, Cate Blanchett? Louis CK? Alec Baldwin? What if it had been you, Emma Stone? Or you, Scarlett Johansson? You knew me when I was a little girl, Diane Keaton. Have you forgotten me?”

When asked about Farrow’s letter, Blanchett responded:

“It’s obviously been a long and painful situation for the family, and I hope they find some resolution and peace.” https://twitter.com/BuzzFeed/status/955893147053297664

According to Salon, Dylan Farrow has been telling the same story of abuse since 1992 and Allen has been denying the accusations for just as long. Farrow reiterated her claims that Woody Allen abused her to CBS This Morning on January 18.