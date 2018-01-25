Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods is shaping up to be a different album altogether. The singer and songwriter posted on Twitter Wednesday a short clip about his third single titled “Say Something,” which features country music titan Chris Stapleton.

Previously Timberlake released two other tracks. The first one was “Filthy’ followed by “Supplies.” This latest collaboration marks a unique shift for the pop star, and to a certain extent revealing a new direction.

The song will debut on January 25 and Timberlake has wasted no time teasing the video on social media. He confirmed the partnership with a pair of short video clips. According to Radio dot com, both artists walk into what appears to be a concert hall playing their guitars.

The news of the two working together is not so surprising. As stated by Billboard, the announcement had been made previously without an official release date.

“Earlier in the year, it was announced that Justin Timberlake was going to be working with country titan Chris Stapleton on Timberlake’s next album. This morning (Jan. 24), Justin Timberlake confirmed the news, announcing his next song — titled “Say Something” — in a pair of tweets, featuring clips of JT with Stapleton as a short tease of the track plays in the background.”

Believe it or not, Timberlake and Stapleton have performed together before. An Entertainment Weekly report highlighted a memorable moment when the two musicians shared the stage at the 49th Annual CMA Awards.

The EW analysis goes on to explain that Timberlake and Stapleton have been friends for some time. In addition, Timberlake had posted messages social media that accentuated nothing but support for the country singer.

“He is one of THE MOST gifted musicians, songwriters, and vocalists I’ve ever met. So stoked to share this moment with him and watch him put the WHOLE WORLD on notice. So happy for brother. Chalk one up for the good guys.”

Out of the first two singles, Timberlake had “Filthy” ranked No. 9 last week on the Billboard charts. However, this week the album track dropped to 29. It is too soon to say how album sales will perform once it’s released on February 2.

Chris Stapleton posts teaser for Justin Timberlake duet #SaySomething: "Proud to be part of this, my friend" https://t.co/P4afF8ns58 — billboard (@billboard) January 25, 2018

What is clear is Timberlake is on a different musical path. All of these recent singles do not overlap or follow a specific pattern. In fact, the songs are showcasing a new chapter for the singer. Once the entire album is revealed, will have to wait and see if the singer still has enough thunder to feature a top charting song.