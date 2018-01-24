‘Bringing Up Bates’ Family Announces New Courtship: Josie Bates Joins Sister Carlin In Developing Romances

Gil and Kelly Jo Bates of the Bringing Up Bates family have already seen several of their 19 children get married over the past few years, but it looks like two more daughters are headed in that direction. Tori recently married Bobby Smith, and now the family has shared that both Carlin and Josie are in official courtships. What’s the scoop?

Josie Bates and Kelton Balka have been together for a while now, but now the Bringing Up Bates stars are ready to take their relationship to the next level. According to the Bates Family Blog, Josie and Kelton are now officially in a courtship. Josie turned 18-years-old last August, and the family revealed that the two were “special friends” around the same time.

Kelton lives near the Bates family in Tennessee, and he used to be Bobby Smith’s college roommate. In fact, as Knox News details, the Bates family knew Kelton before they knew Bobby, and Balka is the one who introduced Bobby to the Bates crew. Josie and Kelton have been friends for quite some time, and it looks like they didn’t stay in boyfriend/girlfriend mode long before deciding to transition into the more serious step of a courtship.

Balka graduated from Pensacola Christian College last August, and he currently works in plumbing. Bates studied cosmetology at Crown College of the Bible and wrapped up her studies in December. Bringing Up Bates fans will have to wait and see if this will be a long courtship or if the couple transitions into an engagement relatively soon, but either way, fans love the two together and are rooting for them.

Josie follows in the footsteps of her sister, Carlin, who is in a courtship with Evan Stewart. Carlin and Evan have been together for a while, having started dating in the fall of 2016. They went public with their relationship nearly a year ago and Bringing Up Bates viewers watched the two enter into an official courtship as Season 7 started this month.

Carlin and Josie clearly enjoy going through this phase of life together, and the chances are good that there will be a wedding proposal or two coming not too far down the road. Season 7 of Bringing Up Bates is now airing new episodes on Up TV every Thursday night. Will Josie Bates marry Kelton Balka and are Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart destined to tie the knot as well? Bringing Up Bates fans are rooting for both couples and cannot wait to see where things head next.