Lisa Rinna Implies Lisa Vanderpump Has Had Too Much Plastic Surgery And Wants The Old Camille Grammer Back

Lisa Rinna apparently thinks that Camille Grammer is now too nice and that Lisa Vanderpump is physically unrecognizable from her earlier days on TV. During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Tuesday night, Lisa gave her thoughts on the season 1 cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, specifically if and how each cast member has changed since filming that season so many years ago. Lisa, for the most part, didn’t hold back when it came to Camille, Lisa V., Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, and Adrienne Maloof. In particular, she had very strong opinions about Lisa V. and Camille.

Lisa joined Real Housewives on season 5 and only recently watched the very first season. During his talk show, Andy mentioned Lisa’s recent Instagram stories that documented her thoughts and opinions on the premiere season as she watched it for the first time over the holidays. He showed Lisa a photo of each of the season 1 cast members and asked Lisa to say how each woman has changed since then.

First up was Lisa Vanderpump, whose photo showed her holding her dog, Giggy. Andy pointed out that Lisa, in one of her Instagram stories, said that Lisa V. was more light and fun in the first season. Lisa, who has frequently gotten into trouble with Lisa V. throughout the seasons, pretended to not recognize Lisa V. from the photo. The audience burst out laughing. When Andy laughingly commented that Lisa thinks that Lisa V. looks a lot different physically, Lisa added that she only recognized the dog.

“Who’s that? [Laughs] Is that Lisa Vanderpump? Oh, oh I recognize Giggy.”

Lisa was even harsher when it came to Kim Richards, with whom she has also feuded with throughout the seasons. Lisa did a shrugging motion and made it clear that she didn’t even want to bother talking about Kim.

“Next!”

As viewers may recall, Lisa and Kim almost got into a physical fight in one season, and on last season’s reunion show, Kim reduced Lisa to tears by returning a blue bunny plush present meant for her grandchild.

When it came to Kim’s sister, Kyle Richards, though, Lisa had something more positive to say.

“Um, Kyle’s richer. She’s a lot richer.”

As for Camille Grammer, who has continued to stay on the show as a “friend” of the housewives after starring in its first two seasons, Lisa pointed out that the Camille that viewers are currently seeing is a lot more reserved and polite than how she was in the past. On season 1, Camille was often at the center of the drama and didn’t hold back.

“Oh I liked Camille on season 1! Where is that girl? Bring her back! I want her back! Oh I loved it!”

Andy Cohen agreed with Lisa Rinna that in the first season, Camille was a lot more outspoken.

Who remembers the Season 1 reunion? It had some ups & downs but the season itself was also full of amazing memories #RHOBH #TBT @Bravotv pic.twitter.com/MNFw5qJKwc — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) January 19, 2017

Lisa also liked Adrienne Maloof’s behavior that very first season.

“Um, I liked Adrienne in season 1. I don’t know her that well. So I just liked what I saw. She’s very outspoken.”

Lastly, Lisa said that watching Taylor Armstrong made her want to her hug her. After season 1, Taylor claimed that her husband was abusive, and he later committed suicide.

“Oh you know I feel like she, you know, I want to hug her. I want to give her a big hug.”

While Lisa Rinna didn’t join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until season 5, she apparently could have starred alongside Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof, and Taylor Armstrong or taken one of their places on that first season. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa V., during her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live the week prior, responded to Lisa’s criticism of her season 1 behavior by revealing that Lisa tried to join the cast back then but was rejected.