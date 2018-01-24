Disney Cruise Line Announces 2019 Dates For The Return Of ‘Star Wars’ Day At Sea And Marvel Day At Sea

It may only be January of 2018, but Disney Cruise Line has already let guests know that they can sail with both Marvel and Star Wars characters in 2019. Yes, the ever-popular days at sea with the characters from both universes are back next year, and there will be numerous opportunities for fans to sail with them. On Wednesday, the dates were announced, and guests will have 19 opportunities to fight villains or use the Force on a DCL ship.

For a couple of years now, those looking to have even more fun on a Disney Cruise Line have had the chance to do it with some of their favorite characters. Not only can you sail with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto, but you can also sail with Iron Man, Darth Vader, Black Widow, and R2-D2.

The Disney Parks Blog announced on Wednesday that both the Star Wars Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea are returning in 2019, and the dates have now been revealed. All of the sailings are in the first part of the year, though, and it may make for some rearranging of the schedule and hoping for early school vacations.

After seeing what is being offered, they will be well worth it.

Star Wars Day At Sea 2019

There will be nine special seven-night sailings aboard the Disney Fantasy for those looking to enjoy one of the best film sagas in history. While all of the films will play throughout the sailing, there will be one full day of Star Wars activities, character meet-and-greets, and a galactic fireworks spectacular at sea.

The 2019 dates for the Star Wars Day at Sea are as follows.

January 5 – Western Caribbean

January 12 – Eastern Caribbean

January 19 – Western Caribbean

January 26 – Eastern Caribbean

February 2 – Western Caribbean

February 9 – Eastern Caribbean

February 16 – Western Caribbean

February 23 – Eastern Caribbean

March 2 – Western Caribbean

All nine sailings are seven-nighters on the Disney Fantasy and will sail out of Port Canaveral.

Marvel Day At Sea 2019

For the Marvel sailings, the Disney Magic will have 10 sailings filled with some of your favorite superheroes and villains from the Marvel Universe. There will be special meet-and-greets and an amazing deck show combining the forces of good and evil for control of the sea.

The 2019 dates for the Marvel Day at Sea are as follows.

January 5

January 11

January 20

January 25

February 3

February 8

February 17

February 22

March 3

March 8

All 10 sailings are for five nights on the Disney Magic and will sail out of Miami.

Heading out on a Disney Cruise Line voyage is always more than enough reason to get excited, as there is so much to do and they are overly relaxing. Now, 2019 is bringing back the fun of the comic book world and the galactic universe for cruises to be made that much better. Dates are known for the Marvel Day at Sea and Star Wars Day at Sea sailings, and they can be booked now, so don’t wait or you’ll miss out on all the fun.