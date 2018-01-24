‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Mal Young Bring Back Genevieve After Genie Francis ‘GH’ Exit?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the current storylines have room for the return of Genevieve Atkinson. After Genie Francis was abruptly dropped from her General Hospital contract, some soap sites hinted that Days of Our Lives might scoop up the actress. Since Ron Carlivati has already hired GH‘s Tyler Christopher to play Stefan O. DiMera, it’s a possibility since both Francis and Christopher were cut by GH showrunner Frank Valentini. His loss might be the other soaps’ gain, but fans seem more excited about Francis going to Y&R.

Days of Our Lives Vs. Y&R

While Daytime Confidential suggested that DOOL should bring back Genie Francis as Diana Colville, that role is ancient history on the actress’ professional resume. What more fans seem to find intriguing is bringing Genie back to Young and the Restless as the character of Genevieve, mother of Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and ex-flame of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). If you’re not familiar with Genie’s work on Y&R, check out the clip below.

YR spoilers remind that it’s been a handful of years since Genie played Genevieve compared to the decades since her brief stint on Days. It’s true that ex-GH head scribe Ron Carlivati scooped up Tyler Christopher when the ABC soap refused to cut a deal with the hunk, but Salem is pretty full right now what with resurrected and newly created characters, so why bring back Diana? Genoa City, on the other hand, is poised to welcome Genevieve with open arms.

Fans Wants Genie Back To YR

Just after it leaked that Genie Francis was taken off contract, ABC soap fans began a petition to bring her back to GH. However, that doesn’t seem likely. Other soap fans are tagging Y&R scribe and showrunner Mal Young asking him to grab Francis and bring her back to the CBS soap. One fan tweeted, “OMG! Genie Francis is available??” then tagged Mal and added “Paging @malyoung!” Other fans called for her return to Young, and the Restless saying Cane needs his mom.

AllOverSoapFan tagged Mal Young and advised him it’s a “golden opportunity” to bring back Genevieve since Cane has been causing trouble. Another fan tweeted to Mal Young and Y&R‘s Twitter account that “Jack needs a woman” and “Cane needs his momma.” While some fans are campaigning to get Genie over to CBS daytime, lots of others are harshly criticizing Frank Valentini for sidelining the legacy character of Laura Spencer on GH. Clearly, soap fans are passionate about the actress.

Storyline Opportunities For Genevieve

Young and the Restless spoilers from a 2012 interview with Genie Francis showed her talking about how much she relished playing villainous Genevieve compared to her work of “wringing my hands and crying as goodie two shoes” Laura Spencer on General Hospital. Last that Y&R fans saw Genevieve, she was single and so is her former love interest Jack Abbott. It’s been a minute since Jack had love in his life and Genevieve could fill that void. But it’s not just Jack that would benefit.

Y&R spoilers show that Cane Ashby has his hands full with his new baby Sam who is motherless thanks to the abrupt death of Juliet Helton (Laur Allen). His wife Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) is struggling to bond with the infant so a helping hand from his wicked mama could be well-timed. Plus, with mother lover Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) and human trafficker Zack Sinnett (Ryan Ashton) both dead as doornails, Genoa City needs a villain. Would you like to see Genevieve back in GC?

Whether Mal Young grabs the golden goose before Ron Carlivati can remains to be seen, but soap social media is united on one thing – they want Genie Francis back on daytime TV. Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop on Nikki saving JT from addiction, Hilary’s infertility heartbreak, and spoilers for the next two weeks. Watch CBS daytime for new YR episodes and check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.