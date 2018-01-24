Javi Marroquin Talks Money Issues After Asking Kailyn Lowry For Child Support

Javi Marroquin may be busy filming Teen Mom 2 these days with MTV, as he could be involved in both Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry’s storylines. However, he still has a full-time job as he is still working with the Air Force. He also faces another deployment, so it’s possible that he has a lot of things on his mind. Since Javi lives such a public life where he’s recognized on the streets, it’s possible that he’s relying on his friends at work for support. While Marroquin also has his friends around, it’s possible that he has things he wants to talk about in private. As it turns out, he may have found a person to talk to in his boss at work.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that his boss at the Air Force is actually a mentor of his. He didn’t go into detail but reveals that his boss had shared an article with him about the importance of money. The article is called, “If your friends don’t talk about money, you need new friends,” and Marroquin reveals he’s thankful that his boss has sent this article his way. Since Briana DeJesus often complains about not having any money and is thinking about going under the knife for an extensive surgery, it’s possible that Marroquin is sending a dig her way.

“My boss sent me this and it’s so true,” Javi Marroquin revealed on Twitter, linking to the article, adding in a separate tweet, “He’s one of my mentors and we talk about the future and investments everyday. Everyday.”

It’s interesting that he’s talking about money with his boss. Throughout the years, Marroquin’s storyline on Teen Mom 2 hasn’t been about money and one can imagine he makes good money with both the Air Force and MTV as sources of income. While Teen Mom 2 may pay more, it sounds like there’s more stability in the Air Force position. However, when Marroquin was filming Marriage Bootcamp with Kailyn Lowry, he revealed he was going to file for child support so he could get some of her money. Fans saw it as a way for him to get more money from his ex-wife. It’s interesting that he’s pointing this out on social media, as he has now gone through serious money talks with both his ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife. It’s also interesting that he wants to talk about it, bringing it up on Twitter with thousands of followers. While the tweets are fairly vague and innocent, it may bring up some heated discussions with fans based on what they know about Briana and Kailyn.

Javi Marroquin is currently working and caring for his son, Lincoln. It’s possible he will have a bigger role on Teen Mom 2 this season because of his relations with Briana DeJesus.