Kylie Jenner Reportedly Given A $50K Mommy Makeover By Caitlyn Jenner

Reality TV star and lip kit mogul Kylie Jenner is reportedly in hiding as she prepares to give birth to her baby next month. The star has allegedly been so scared of people seeing her 60-pound weight gain that she has taken a sabbatical from social media and has asked anyone who comes in contact with her to sign a $10 million NDA (non-disclosure agreement). In fact, a close family friend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, said that she “pleads the fifth” on whether she’s seen Kylie’s baby bump.

As the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is supposedly so self-conscious about her appearance, her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, has reportedly gifted her a $50,000 mommy makeover as a “push present.”

According to reports, ever since Caitlyn transitioned, the only thing she seems to have in common with her youngest child anymore is makeup, hair, and clothes, so she is using the extravagant present as a way to bond. She will reportedly give Kylie Jenner a breast lift, tummy tuck, and liposuction to help her get over her fears about her new mom body.

However, reports on this are conflicting, as some close to Caitlyn Jenner say this is not the case and that she isn’t giving Kylie this extravagant gift.

Those close to the Kardashian-Jenner family have stated that Kylie Jenner has suffered from insecurity her entire life. The reality TV star admitted on her ill-fated show, Life of Kylie, that she was so self-conscious about her lips being thin that she had them done in order to have a fuller pout. Reports also state that she has always been worried that she isn’t as pretty or as curvy as her older sisters who are known for their ample assets.

Kylie is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott in the next few weeks. According to reports, she is lying low at mom, Kris’ house, though her relationship with Travis reportedly remains rocky. Her reclusive behavior has allegedly been one of the problems in their relationship, as Travis has wanted Kylie to go out more during her pregnancy.