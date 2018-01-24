Scheana Marie Giving Up Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Friendships After Hurtful Cheating Rumor

Scheana Marie seems to be head-over-heels in love with her ex-boyfriend, Robert Valletta. He was there for her as she moved on from her failed marriage to Mike Shay. Mike was shocked to learn that she was dating Robert on the previous Vanderpump Rules reunion special, as it seemed like he was Mike’s friend. For a while, fans didn’t think that he would be on the show as he had no interest in the reality television world. And it seemed like this was the reason why they broke up last summer. However, Scheana is now revealing that the cheating rumor spread by her Vanderpump Rules co-stars was simply too hurtful.

On the show, Marie seems to be shrugging it off as being no big deal. However, she seems hurt that Robert is distancing himself from her, as he tries to get away from the public spotlight. According to a new tweet, Scheana Marie is now discussing the cheating rumor on her Twitter timeline, and she reveals that she has no interest in speaking to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars again. Of course, this doesn’t mean the whole cast, but just the women involved in spreading the rumor. She specifically points to Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

“And just a last little note, Jen told Stassi about this rumor who then told Katie who told Kristen. THAT is why I group them together. It wasn’t just one of them who brought this up. Per usual, they stand together,” Scheana Marie clarified on Twitter about the entire cheating rumor, adding when someone asked if she wanted to be friends with them again, “No!”

Over the past couple of days, Scheana Marie has done several interviews about Robert, and fans are starting to believe she’s a bit obsessed with him. He hasn’t given any interviews about the so-called kiss that rattled their relationship. Perhaps he feels no need to address any stories about his personal life, as he never signed up to be on Vanderpump Rules. Her co-stars told her about the cheating rumor while she was super happy with their relationship, but felt she wasn’t taking it seriously. They broke up shortly after. These days, Marie says she’s convinced they will get back together, and her friendships with her co-stars could be the reason why they are still split up.

Scheana Marie is currently single, and it’s possible she will leave Vanderpump Rules behind now that she is distancing herself from half the cast. She also has a show in Vegas, and with more opportunities coming her way, she may not film the show at all.