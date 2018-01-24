‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Shocker: Jonathan Jackson’s Rumored Return As Lucky Spencer

General Hospital spoilers from an inside set source reveal that Jonathan Jackson will be back to the ABC soap, but his return may not be until May sweeps. The big action for February sweeps is the death of Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and the climax of the Faison and Traitor storylines related to Jason and Drew’s captivity and memory experiments. That plot consumes all of February, then we’ll see the groundwork for the return of the prodigal Spencer son who has not been seen since 2015.

Jackson Returns But With A Condition

For the past few years, Jackson has been unavailable to reprise the role because of Nashville, but the last season is airing now, and the country music-themed drama is dead. Jonathan Jackson’s music career is booming, but the GH source says the actor/musician wrote into his new contract that he would come back to the soap only if they worked around his band’s touring schedule. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub began hinting this return as soon as his close friend Burton was confirmed to return.

Not only does Jackson tour with other artists from the Nashville cast doing promotional concerts internationally, but he performs with his band, eNation. Jackson announced plans for his band for 2018 on his website saying they are planning “extensive touring in 2018,” although the schedule hasn’t posted yet. Jackson also said they are “in the studio working on new music.” Jackson recommends checking this site, Bands in Town, for updates on his tour schedule.

GH spoilers tell us that Jackson isn’t the only working musician that would be on the ABC soap. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson perform together in the band Port Chuck along with GH alumnus Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny Zacchara) and Scott Reeves (ex-Steven Webber). The soaper works with Burton to allow him time to tour with Port Chuck and be with his family back in Nashville, Tennessee, so this flexibility with Jackson should be no surprise.

Creating new music. Excited to share these songs with you this year. #Enation pic.twitter.com/2JfwM4w3Ox — Enation (@Enation) January 17, 2018

Port Charles Needs Spencers!

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub teased Jackson’s return since the news broke of Nashville‘s cancelation. If Jackson is back, he’s just in time to fill a void of Spencers on the show. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Genie Francis was dropped to recurring status by the ABC soap. Her agent told EW that Genie “did not want to leave” and said, “it was not her choice to leave.” Other sources hint that Francis might have quit the soap over this slight. Fans are in an uproar, but the deal is done.

With Laura Spencer gone, the only legacy characters from the family are Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan), her offspring, Lucky’s kid with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), and Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), who pops up only to snark at Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpi) is rarely seen and is on recurring status. With her brother back in town, Lulu will have a shoulder to cry on as GH spoilers promise her role in Nathan’s death leaves many in town furious with her.

What’s Next For Lucky?

New GH spoilers tease that Liz and Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) have a rocky road toward marriage, but Friz will get hitched. That means a Lucky-Liz reunion is a long-shot. However, there is one past lover of Lucky’s that will soon be available – Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Maxie and Lucky had a terrible time as girlfriend and boyfriend because he was an addict back in the day and she was his enabler. Both have matured, and since Maxie will be a widow, there might be an opportunity to start fresh.

Another intriguing option for Lucky could be Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). As of now, Kiki is in a relationship with her phone. Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) was written off the show, but the writers keep scripting desperate phone calls to keep the fake relationship alive, but it’s clearly doomed. Kiki and Lucky might be a sweet pairing since she needs someone in Port Charles, not offscreen dates with a non-existent character. We’ll see what’s ahead if this inside source proves correct about Jackson’s return.

When asked about Jackson’s return, Steve Burton didn’t confirm, but he also didn’t deny, instead he said, “never know” when asked about his close friend coming back to the soap. Burton and Jackson both live in Nashville, own a business together — Jack and Jameson’s Smokehouse — and spend lots of time together with their families in Tennessee. With Steve Burton back to GH, it’ll be no surprise if Jonathan Jackson follows.

Catch up on the GH scoop about Faison and Nathan dying in February sweeps, Kim’s new love triangle with Jason and Julian, a leaked funeral photo confirming Ryan Paevey’s exit, and the secret of Franco and Drew’s childhood abuse. Watch ABC every day for new episodes, and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.