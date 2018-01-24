Gwen Stefani Steps Out In LA Wearing Black Bodysuit Turtleneck And Cargo Pants

Gwen Stefani returned to LA after vacationing in Mexico looking chic in a black bodysuit turtleneck paired with cargo pants. She was photographed on the beach just days ago wearing a bikini while spending time with Blake Shelton following a Luke Bryan concert series in Playa del Carmen where Shelton also performed. Now, the 48-year-old pop sensation is back in LA and rocking a casual look.

Daily Mail posted a photo of Gwen Stefani’s look on Facebook, which can you can get a glimpse of here. The “Hollaback Girl” singer is wearing a black bodysuit turtleneck with a pair of embellished khaki cargo pants. She had an embellished denim shirt tied around her waist, red leather ankle boots, and a black leather bag. The look was accessorized with dangling earrings, gold bracelets, and she had on bright pink nail polish. Gwen’s hair was gathered up in a messy bun high on the top of her head, and her makeup was minimal for a relaxed day out and about.

Just Jared reports that Gwen Stefani was also seen bundled up in LA on Monday when she visited the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills. She sported a wool coat, black knit turtleneck sweater, blue jeans, and black thigh-high stiletto boots.

As The Inquisitr wrote, Gwen Stefani wore a white bikini top and a black crocheted sarong that rested low on her waistline when she was on the beach with Blake Shelton in Mexico. A photo of that can be viewed in this article.

An October 2017 report by In Style magazine notes that Stefani has a bold look that’s all her own. When reviewing her fashion sense for fall, it was noted that she likes layers, which was seen even with her beachwear in Mexico. Among some of the highlights in the article mentioned was the fact the superstar has worn tights with jeans, has an affinity for camouflage like she did last March by carrying a “camo bag.”

Gwen Stefani looks comfy in a wool coat while in Beverly Hills – see pics! https://t.co/S4Uf9Iw2hu — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 23, 2018

Other notable looks that have turned heads is wearing black-on-black, throwing on a pair of bright red boots, donning sportswear as streetwear, and of course, one of the looks Gwen Stefani is known for — her bright red lipstick.