Kylie Jenner Pregnancy: Kris Jenner Reportedly Furious Over Travis Scott’s Behavior; Says Kylie Deserves More

Although Kylie Jenner has refused to confirm or deny her pregnancy, the reality TV star and lip kit mogul is reportedly due with her first child next month. It also appears that she and Travis Scott, the father of the baby, are not getting along well, and rumors have circulated that he may have even cheated on the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

According to a source close to the family who spoke to Hollywood Life, Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner isn’t too happy with Travis’ actions either. Kris reportedly barely sees him around, and when he is, he reportedly isn’t very engaged with the family. In fact, it was reported earlier this week that Travis is so disengaged from Kylie Jenner that she often texts her ex, Tyga, in the other room.

Kris Jenner, Kylie’s “momager,” has reportedly told Travis that he must step up when the baby is born and be a much more involved father. According to sources, Kris doesn’t care if he and Kylie are together or not, but he doesn’t want him to leave her all alone to care for their new baby.

Paparazzi have spotted Travis out and about in Los Angeles in recent days, which have many guessing that he is spending some quality time with Kylie Jenner in the days before their little one makes his or her debut. It is reported they are expecting a girl, but nothing has been confirmed.

Kylie Jenner, her family, and her friends have played coy when it comes to the pregnancy. It has been reported that anyone who sees Kylie is required to sign a $10 million NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to ensure that they don’t spill the beans before Kylie is ready to reveal the information. It is reported that she won’t go public with her pregnancy until after the baby is born.

The reality TV star and lip kit mogul has always been one of the most private Kardashian-Jenner sisters, saying that she feels sometimes that she just isn’t cut out for fame. Reportedly, she hopes the fuss around her pregnancy will die down by the time she gives birth.