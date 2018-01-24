Kylie Jenner Reportedly Ready But Anxious For Birth Of Baby

Although Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy, the reality TV star is reportedly in the final run-up to giving birth to a baby girl. According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the lip kit mogul is allegedly both excited and anxious to give birth to her baby.

Kylie Jenner has been in hiding for the past several months, and it is said that she has lots of issues surrounding her new pregnant body. The Kylie Cosmetics queen is said to have put on 60 pounds and having witnessed the body shaming of her sister, Kim, during her pregnancy, she isn’t ready to show her pregnant body to the world.

Sources close to the Hollywood family say that Kylie Jenner is full of a mix of different emotions as the due date draws nearer. However, she is very much ready for what is coming next in her life. She is also allegedly somewhat anxious over the arrival, which could be due to her rocky relationship with her boyfriend and father of the baby, Travis Scott. Sources claim that the pair hasn’t necessarily been seeing eye to eye recently, especially when it comes to spending time together as the baby’s arrival nears.

Sasha's Shirt ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

It is reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been on the rocks in the past few months. The reality TV star and her man have been feuding due to his constant out-of-town engagements, which have left Kylie alone in the final months of her pregnancy. She is also reportedly nervous that he might be cheating on her, especially since he’s away so often and has women virtually throwing themselves at him.

Kylie Jenner has been in “hiding” over the past several months but has come out on social media here and there. She has recently been posting about her cosmetics line in her Instagram stories. The reality TV star was also seen in a Calvin Klein ad next to her four sisters as they played a game of “never have I ever.” Fans were exasperated to see Kylie with items in front of her stomach the entire time.