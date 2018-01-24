Elton John To Retire From Touring After 50 Years, Streams Live Concert Online

It’s a sad day for Elton John fans, as the notorious pianist has announced his retirement from touring.

Mirror originally broke the news of the retirement, citing a cryptic announcement from Elton himself. The musician took to Twitter yesterday to let his followers know a special announcement would stream on his personal website today, which would detail his future plans.

Earlier this morning, Elton added another tweet which heightened the speculation.

“A wrinkle in time. Past meets present,” the new tweet stated.

A live announcement has since commenced on YouTube and EltonJohn.com which featured stunning visuals over the artist’s illustrious career. “Rocket Man,” “Your Song,” “Saturday Night’s (Alright for Fighting),” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” were featured in the video, which also displayed his Academy Award win for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.

The video then to cut to a live performance of “Tiny Dancer” in New York City, where Elton played before a lucky crowd.

Thousands of fans tuned in live and commented during the performance on YouTube.

“This is so lovely, oh my goodness,” one fan noted of the film’s visual effects.

“Please don’t let this be a farewell tour,” another begged.

Things continued at the conclusion of “Tiny Dancer,” where he went on to play “I’m Still Standing.”

Sir Elton John to retire from touring after almost 50 years https://t.co/2JvD5bjQvP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 24, 2018

He received a standing ovation from the crowd when the song ended as Anderson Cooper came out on stage and sat down with the iconic singer.

Elton officially announced he would be embarking on his last global tour, which would begin in September.

“The priorities in my life have changed,” he admitted referring to his children and his husband.

He then thanked all his friends and fans around the world and said goodbye. He confirmed he would still continue to be creative, and this was just an end to his touring days.

Anderson Cooper then asked how long the tour would take, hinting that a global world tour would take a long time. Elton then admitted the tour would last for three years, with 300 shows. He then corrected rumors he was leaving due to ill health and joked no one could perform 300 shows if they were ill.

Elton John 'set to QUIT touring after 50 years on stage in shock retirement' https://t.co/4LzwkWBsqZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 24, 2018

Last year, Elton became seriously ill while touring South America, causing him to cancel performances at Caesars Palace. The singer contracted a bacterial infection that landed him in intensive care for two nights and 12 additional days in the hospital. This doesn’t appear to have any effect on his decision to quit touring.

When the tour concludes, Elton’s children, Elijah and Zachary, will be 8 and 10-years-old, respectively, and the singer wants to be there for them during that important time in their life. His children will accompany him on tour with a tutor.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will finish in 2021.

Watch the entire video here.