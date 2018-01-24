Briana DeJesus Shares Provocative Tweet Which Could Infuriate Javi Marroquin

Briana DeJesus recently got out of her relationship with Javi Marroquin and their breakup quickly made headlines, as they had only been together for a few months. Despite their short relationship, these two Teen Mom 2 stars were hoping to build a life together. Javi really wanted a marriage and more children, while Briana appeared to be seeking stability in her life as she has two children with two different men. However, they also wanted different things in life and within a few months, their relationship fell apart. While Marroquin appears to be taking the high road, DeJesus seems to be tweeting things that could only result in drama.

According to a new tweet, Briana DeJesus recently revealed that she was hanging out with her baby’s father, but she didn’t specify which one. It’s possible that she’s referring to Luis Miguel, as these two don’t have a troublesome relationship. For a while, they tried dating for the sake of Stella, but Briana was furious when she found out he had cheated on her. Given the drama with Devoin on Teen Mom 2, it sounds like Briana would never call him “baby daddy,” which is what she wrote in the tweet. Of course, there’s a sense of flirtatious tone in her tweet.

“Who woulda thought my baby daddy can cook,” Briana revealed on Twitter last night, hinting she was having a date night with her ex-fling.

Several people called out Briana DeJesus for her tweet, revealing she only tweeted these things because she wanted a reaction from Javi Marroquin. He hasn’t tweeted about their breakup, as his attention has been on the Philadelphia Eagles as the team is headed to the Super Bowl next weekend. He hasn’t hidden the fact that he’s devastated over the relationship, but it’s possible he’s taking the high road as he knows how much the petty drama can hurt and how painful social media can be. He went through a public split when he divorced Kailyn Lowry last year. He may have no interest in reliving his pain repeatedly, as he has to address rumors about Briana.

Briana DeJesus is currently single, but it’s possible she’s ready for a relationship if the right man comes along. However, DeJesus may not be interested in having more children.