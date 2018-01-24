‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail & Gabi Go To War Over Andre’s Murder

Days of our Lives fans are about to see some sparks fly between Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) and Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). The two women, who used to be best friends, have been through a lot together, and although their relationship has been struggling, they’ve worked to keep it civil between them. Now, things are seemingly about to change.

According to a Jan. 23 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of our Lives fans will soon see an all out war between Abigail and Gabi. The pair will reportedly have an intense face off when it comes to Andre’s death, and it looks like there will be some major backstabbing in the process. As many fans will remember, Gabi and Abby have a significant history together. When Abigail was presumed dead, Gabi began dating her husband, Chad DiMera. However, when Abby returned to Salem Gabi stepped away to let the couple reconnect. When the re-connection didn’t go as planned, Gabi and Chad took another shot at their relationship. However, Chad and Abigail couldn’t stay apart for long, and Gabi was left out in the cold, heartbroken once again.

Days of our Lives spoilers have revealed that Gabi and Abigail have since moved on from the messy Chad situation, and have even vowed to stay friends. They recently started working together at DiMera Enterprises, but Andre shockingly fired Gabi just before his murder, and now Abigail wants to know if his death had anything to do with the exchange he shared with Gabi during the tense moment. Abby will reportedly throw some harsh accusations Gabi’s way, and she may even bring up the fact that Gabi has spent time in prison for killing Nick Fallon.

In the latest #DAYS, a stunning murder rocks Salem!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/s4eUIhufeY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 20, 2018

It seems that Gabi won’t take Abigail’s accusations lying down, and she will accuse Abby of killing Andre, and may even bring up the fact that Abigail tried to kill Ben Weston in the past. Abby’s mental health could also come into question, and it looks like the truce that the two women had promised one another will be officially off as the claws come out.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.