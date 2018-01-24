‘RHOBH’ Sneak Peek: Dorit Kemsley Slams Kyle Richards For Being Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s ‘Mouthpiece’

Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave just can’t seem to establish a friendship. While the two women have been trying to connect for the past several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they haven’t been able to make nice since Kemsley failed to arrive to their drinks date in a timely manner.

As fans will recall, Mellencamp Arroyave waited for nearly an hour for her co-star before ultimately leaving their meeting spot. Then, during the following episode, the two women were at odds again over when they were actually supposed to be meeting. They’ve also been feuding over the cups Mellencamp Arroyave used at a recent party and during next week’s new episode, they are seen hashing out the issue.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 shared by Bravo TV on January 23, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave appear to be getting to a better place when Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards crash their conversation and give their own opinions about the cups used at Mellencamp Arroyave’s party.

“The fact that I know a wine glass other than a champagne glass is etiquette!” Dorit Kemsley fires at Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave as the newest addition to the show says that she feels her co-stars are talking down to her.

Lisa Vanderpump also points out the different sized glasses but insists she isn’t talking down to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Meanwhile, Kyle Richards attempts to explain to the women that Mellencamp Arroyave was offended by Dorit Kemsley’s comments about her glasses. Unfortunately, she is immediately met with backlash from Kemsley.

“Are you here mouthpiece?” Dorit Kemsley demands. “Why do you keep chiming in and speaking for her?”

Although Dorit Kemsley allowed Lisa Vanderpump to further explain her own stance, she was clearly upset that Richards would do the same for Mellencamp Arroyave and attempted to quickly shut her down. However, Richards wasn’t ready to be silenced and explained to Kemsley that they were clearly talking amongst one another in a group.

A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

In her cast confessional, Kyle Richards further explains her frustrations with Dorit Kemsley.

“Are we only allowed to talk if we are backing Dorit?” she asks the cameras.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Camille Grammer, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.