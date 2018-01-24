‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Shoots Down Concept Of Group ‘Bachelor Nation’ Wedding With Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay and Dr. Bryan Abasolo got engaged last season on ABC’s The Bachelorette, and they have been consistent in saying that they are anxious to plan their wedding. Not long ago, franchise creator Mike Fleiss teased that there might be a group wedding extravaganza on the way, and fans wondered if Rachel and Bryan might be a part of this effort. Unfortunately, Lindsay said that she’s not particularly interested in that option.

Several Bachelor and Bachelorette couples remain together and engaged, and more than one pair has been hinting that it might be time to get serious about planning a wedding. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are still together and sound ready to take the next step, and recently, Bachelor in Paradise star Raven Gates hinted that she might be ready to wed beau Adam Gottschalk. In addition, Kaitlyn Bristowe has been trying on wedding dresses, and it looks like she and Shawn Booth might be ready to tackle some planning too.

One of the newer “Bachelor Nation” couples, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, have been open in saying that they are madly in love and aren’t looking to wait too long before tying the knot. After the idea of a group wedding was floated by Mike Fleiss, the Bachelorette star stepped up to share her thoughts on the idea. Rachel told Entertainment Tonight that she has other plans when it comes to how her big day will play out.

Lindsay said that she isn’t a diva, but she doesn’t plan on sharing her wedding with multiple brides. Rachel says that while she loves both JoJo and Kaitlyn, she has never been married before, and she thinks that they will all want their own special day for their nuptials. The Bachelorette star remains open to the idea of having her wedding to Abasolo televised, but the concept of lining up multiple couples and doing it all at once isn’t appealing to her.

Rachel and Bryan still have not pinned down a date for their Bachelorette wedding, but Lindsay says she has wedding fever, and she is anxious to start trying on dresses and pinning down the details. It sounds like they are still hoping to tie the knot sometime this year, but anxious fans will have to wait a bit to see if that truly comes together.

Abasolo recently hinted at a top-secret project that made some wonder if the Bachelorette stars might be headlining their own spinoff as they embrace 2018 as a couple. Bachelorette fans would love for Rachel and Bryan to get a wedding-planning series if they truly are ready to head down that path, but everybody will have to wait and see what they reveal about their big project and whether it’s ultimately connected to their future nuptials.

Which “Bachelor Nation” couple will tie the knot first? Based on the latest Bachelor spoilers, it doesn’t sound as if Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his final rose pick will be rushing to the altar so people will be counting on Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, or one of the other remaining couples to step up and get things done.