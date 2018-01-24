Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will serve the rest of his life in prison. On Wednesday, he was sentenced Nassar to 40 – 175 years in prison for seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, a sentence that will be served in addition to two other convictions for criminal sexual conduct and child pornography.

“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar, who stood silently as she talked about his case for more than 15 minutes.

For seven days, 169 impact statements were read in a Lansing, Michigan courtroom, with 156 of the statements read by the Nassar’s victims. Before his sentencing on Wednesday morning, Nassar, 54, spoke briefly, stating that the impact statements have “shaken” him to his core. He cried after issuing his statement.

“Your words these past several days — their words, your words — have had a significant emotional effect on myself and has shaken me to my core. I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma, and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling. There are no words that can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days.”

Before his sentencing, Michigan Assistant District Attorney General Angela Povilaitis spoke about Nassar, calling him “perhaps the most prolific child abuser in history.” She went on to say that parents must teach their children to “continue to speak up until someone listens and helps.”

She advised police and prosecutors to “take on hard cases without regard for who the accused is and to ‘start by believing’ the victims. Povilaitis applauded investigative journalists who brought the story forward and said she was “so proud” of the women who stepped forward to tell their stories.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

In addition to the 40 to 175 years Nassar was sentenced to on Wednesday, Nassar has two other sentences to serve. According to CNN, the former USA gymnastics doctor, who was also a faculty member at Michigan State University, has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal pornography charges. He also faces sentencing in another case Eaton County, Michigan, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina stated on Wednesday that Nassar has the right to appeal his case. She went on to say that despite media requests to speak about this case, the story is not about her. Aquilina said she will not speak about the case until after the appeal period is up, and if she agrees to an interview, she will have a survivor with her.

At this time, Nassar is serving time in Michigan’s Ingham County Jail. Where he will serve the 40 to 175-year sentence was not announced at the sentencing.