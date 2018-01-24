Daphne Oz Displays Post-Baby Body Wearing Underwear To Make A Point

Daphne Oz is displaying her post-baby body seven weeks after giving birth to her third child, Domenica Celine Jovanovic, in December. The 31-year-old former co-host of The Chew notes in her Instagram post that she still “looks three months pregnant.”

Daphne is wearing a black bra and underwear in the photo that was snapped in front of her bathroom mirror. She stood to the side and snapped a photo to show how it really is for most moms after giving birth. Celebrities seem to miraculously get their hard, toned bodies back within a matter of weeks following a birth. Oz wanted to show women what the reality is for most women and that she’s no exception despite her own celebrity status.

Dr. Oz’s daughter posted nude mirror selfies on Instagram of her changing body when she was pregnant with Domenica Celine Jovanovic. She posts special moments that she has with her kids and has recently shared snaps of her having tender moments with baby Domenica.

In the Instagram post Daphne Oz posted of her post-baby body, she writes at length how there’s “no bounce-back” after giving birth and that she has days of “splendor” and others of “WTF.”

“I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it),” Daphne writes in part.

As E! News highlights, Oz’s post received support from other moms like Jenna Bush Hager and Jessie James Decker, both of whom “liked” her post.

Tamera Mowry-Housley reacted by saying she still gets questions whether or not she’s pregnant, and her daughter is 2-and-a-half. Jessica Alba added, “I feel ya girl.”

Daphne Oz and her husband, John Jovanovic, have two other children; son, Jovan, Jr., 2, and daughter, Philomena Bijou, 3-and-a-half.

People reports that Domenica may not be the last baby the couple has. In Daphne’s cover story in the November edition of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, she wants more kids and joked that she wants seven children but will see how many they actually have. At this point, the couple is not quite halfway there.

Daphne Oz’s Instagram post that shows the reality of what a post-baby body looks like in most cases will reassure a lot of women that it’s not typical to “bounce-back” so soon after giving birth.