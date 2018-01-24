Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 2018: Pair ‘Incredibly Attracted’ To Each Other, Discredits Pregnancy Rumors Again

There is no denying that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are among the most talked about couples in Hollywood today. As a matter of fact, the pair has been continuously making it into the headlines since they first confirmed their romance in 2015. Their relationship was hounded with numerous malicious rumors, including one claiming that they are on the brink of another split.

However, an unnamed Entertainment Tonight source said that the pair is very far from breaking up. It was claimed that Gwen Stefani is head-over-heels in love with Miranda Lambert’s ex-husband. The tipster added that Blake Shelton and his girlfriend are “incredibly attracted” to each other and that their relationship is going stronger amid the ceaseless split rumors.

“Gwen really loves Blake for who he is and has never once tried to change him or anything about him. She even loves his style!”

The same insider stated that Gwen Stefani loves the fact that Blake Shelton treats her three sons – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 – like they are his own. The No Doubt singer and her children reportedly like to spend time together on Blake’s farm in Oklahoma. Additionally, Miranda Lambert’s former lover has introduced them to “down-home country things,” and they all loved it.

“Blake is very much a father figure to her kids. The kids are very mature and Blake treats them as such. He loves them so much, he’s always talking about them.”

The news outlet shared that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already considering having their own kid after moving on from their respective divorces. In fact, there were also rumors claiming that the couple is already planning a wedding. However, it is important to note that neither of the two singers has confirmed anything. So, avid followers of the couple should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, the former-wife of Gavin Rossdale debunked the claims saying that she is already expecting her first baby with Blake Shelton. Radar Online shared that Gwen Stefani and the “God Gave Me You” singer were sighted together in Playa del Carmen in Mexico recently. Along with Luke Bryan and other pals, the couple enjoyed their vacation along the Caribbean Sea.

Blake Shelton's Story of Falling in Love with Gwen Stefani Will Make You Swoon https://t.co/tZtAkApHDZ — People (@people) December 28, 2017

Aside from proving that her relationship with Miranda Lambert’s ex-partner had not hit rock bottom, Gwen Stefani also discredited the pregnancy rumors that had been making the rounds online. The mom of three showed off her perfectly toned tummy while sporting a white bikini and knit skirt. Blake Shelton, for his part, wore a blue-colored shirt and shorts.

In December 2017, Gwen Stefani sparked pregnancy rumors after she allegedly sported what seemed to be a baby bump. The “Hollaback Girl” singer shared a clip of her along with Chef Giada DeLaurentiis through her official Instagram account. Devoted followers of Blake Shelton’s girlfriend noticed a “bulge” on her tummy, which made them guess that she was already pregnant.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are relaxin' to the max on their vaca!https://t.co/NtISz7bFjR — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 19, 2018

However, Life & Style claimed that the “Cool” singer is not planning to have another child yet as she wants to focus more on other things. The couple’s most recent sighting further proves that the pair is not expecting a bundle of joy soon. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!