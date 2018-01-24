Vagina Whitening And Tightening Becomes Latest Cosmetic Trend In The Philippines After Thai Penis Whitening

Early this January, a cosmetic procedure in Thailand involving whitening of the male genitalia has gone viral. After reportedly attracting 100 men each month, another procedure that produces similar results has become popular in the Philippines. But this time, it involves the vagina.

Dubbed as “angel whitening,” the cosmetic trend is the latest offering from the country’s first accredited cosmetic surgery center, Belo Medical Group clinics. As shown in a coverage from local TV station TV5, the vagina whitening procedure costs around Php 50,000 (around $985) per session. Although considered an expensive procedure, a lot of women, especially moms and women ages 20 to 60 years old, come to the clinic to get the treatment, the report mentioned.

Local media outlets stated that “angel whitening” employs a laser technology to whiten the vagina and only licensed practitioners can perform said procedure. It is said that the procedure would take 30 minutes to complete. It works by using a certain type of laser that targets the melanin-producing cells. Interestingly, Belo Medical Group’s vaginal whitening not only promises the lightening of the female genitalia but it also relaxes, tightens and cleans the vagina.

Voyagerix / iStock

Lightening the color of the skin is a rather popular cosmetic procedure in the Philippines but now it has included a more intimate body part. It’s not the only procedure that involves a woman’s sensitive parts, though, as the clinic has been offering a treatment called Femilift since 2014.

Vicky Belo, who runs the clinic and is a celebrity cosmetic surgeon, explains that the 10-minute procedure tightens women’s vagina making them “feel like virgins again.” The method is popularly performed in over 7o countries including the U.S. and the U.K. Belo’s clinic happens to be the first to introduce FemiLift in Southeast Asia, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Compared to conventional vaginal tightening procedure, which requires the administration of an anesthetic, FemiLift reportedly does not cause pain. It is claimed that there is no downtime for the method. Also, it is said that there are no complications and health risks that come with the procedure.

With vaginal tightening, women won’t even have to wait for weeks to resume their sexual activity. Instead, Belo’s procedure only lets women wait out three days after the vaginal tightening procedure.