WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2019 Location Revealed

WWE has revealed the location for the 2019 Royal Rumble, just days before the upcoming event in Philadelphia. It will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, home to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Seemingly, WWE is making a strong effort to make the Royal Rumble stand out from other pay-per-views, and it will be the second time in three years that it will be held at a large venue. In 2017, WWE returned to the Alamodome for the Royal Rumble, which was also held there in 1997.

In the inaugural year of 1988, the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada hosted. The next year, The Summit in Houston, Texas hosted, followed by the Orlando Arena in Orlando, Florida. The 1991 Royal Rumble was held in the Miami Arena, and the 1992 event was held inside the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, New York. WWE went to the ARCO Arena in Sacramento the following year, and then the Providence Civic Center in 1994 in Rhode Island.

The USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Florida, hosted the 1995 Royal Rumble, while the following years of the decade were hosted at the Selland Arena in Fresno, California, the aforementioned Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the San Jose Arena, and the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California, respectively.

The 2000 Royal Rumble was held inside the Madison Square Garden, as well as the 2008 event. WWE visited the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for both the 2002 and 2009 events. The Wells Fargo Center is this year’s host, as well as 2015. Philadelphia also hosted the 2004 Royal Rumble when it was named the Wachovia Center.

Chase Field has a capacity of over 48,000, which would most likely make it the second largest WWE event of 2019. John Saboor, WWE executive vice president of special events told AZCentral, “We have an incredibly rich history and heritage of presenting WWE events in the Valley of the Sun. In many respects, this serves as an exciting opportunity to work with longstanding and new partners in Phoenix to create four nights of memories.”

Big news, WWE fans: The Royal Rumble will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix on Jan. 27, 2019. https://t.co/2f8KULqHnW — azcentral (@azcentral) January 24, 2018

Saboor also discussed how it is in close proximity to the Talking Stick Resort Arena and Chase Field, which Phoenix occupies for the National Hockey League’s Phoenix Coyotes, and the National Basketball Association’s Phoenix Suns, along with other sporting events. This arena will be utilized in the four-day event series, hosting NXT TakeOver, Raw, and SmackDown Live. This arena was also the host of the 2013 Royal Rumble (as US Airways Center).