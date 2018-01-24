Melania Trump Says She Refuses To Hire A Nanny, Calls Herself A ‘Full-Time Mom’, Evidence Might Say Otherwise

Melania Trump likes to describe herself as a “full-time mom” and refuses to hire a nanny for her 11-year-old son, Barron. However, the evidence indicates that she might not be fully telling the truth, AOL News is reporting.

Melania’s Repeated Claims Of Being A Hands-On Parent

The First Lady has repeatedly claimed that like so many women of wealth, power, and privilege have been doing lately, she is and always has been a parent who raises her children herself, rather than hiring nannies to do the heavy lifting for her. Those duties included fixing and packing Barron’s lunch (even though the Trump family has reportedly always had private chefs), dropping him off at school, and picking him up again.

She told Parenting in 2015 that she waited until Barron was in school before starting her business.

“I am a full time mom; that is my first job. The most important job ever. I started my business when he started school.”

Similarly, she also told People that same year that she preferred to be “hands-on,” a claim repeated by Barron’s dad, Donald.

“If you have too much help, you don’t get to know your children.”

But Is Melania Telling The Truth?

Although Melania claims not to have used nannies in Barron’s upbringing, other reports indicate otherwise.

Here’s Trump holding an umbrella over himself while boarding Air Force One with Melania & Barron, because his hair. pic.twitter.com/dsfKaNNd5U — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 16, 2018

Other Trump children, for example, have been both brought up with nannies, and they also use nannies. According to a May 2016 Vanity Fair report, Donald’s now-adult children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. all had nannies before they were shipped off to boarding school. Similarly, Ivanka Trump, now a parent herself, has at least two nannies, Liza and Xixi, whom she credits for “enabling me to do what I do,” according to Business Insider.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Barron Trump does, in fact, have a live-in nanny looking after him in the White House. Donald Trump himself reportedly admitted it.

“Yes, there is a young woman, someone who works with Barron.”

Have Other Recent Presidential Kids Had Nannies In The White House?

If Barack and Michelle Obama had nannies for Sasha and Malia while the girls lived in the White House, they managed to keep it a secret during and since the Obama administration. It is not clear, says AOL News, whether or not the Obamas had nannies. Sasha was seven and Malia was ten when the Barack Obama took office.

Meanwhile, George and Laura Bush’s twin daughters Jenna and Barbara were both adult women when their father took office. It is unclear whether or not nannies helped raise the girls when they were children and before their father was president.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, however, did have a nanny for Chelsea, who was just shy of her 13th birthday when her father took office.