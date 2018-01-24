Angelina Jolie Goes ‘Ballistic’ After Brad Pitt Introduces Jennifer Aniston To Shiloh Jolie-Pitt [Rumors]

In the wake of Angelina Jolie filing for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, the gossip mill churned out a steady supply of rumors about what led to the split, including a disagreement between Jolie and Pitt about the parenting of their six kids. In recent months, the gossip has extended to coming full circle, alleging that Brad’s first wife Jennifer Aniston has forgiven Pitt and even reunited with him.

Among the repeated reports of Jennifer and Brad reuniting, there’s a new twist on the tale. In Touch Weekly via Hollywood Life reported that Aniston just happened to pay a visit to Pitt’s home at a time when some of his children were visiting. Although Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt live with their mother Angelina Jolie in her mansion, the six kids often visit Brad’s house nearby.

Angelina Jolie’s Kids Recognize Jennifer Aniston From TV

The Close Encounter Of The Jen-And-Brad Kind occurred when Jennifer was feeling inspired to stop by Brad’s house to drop off a book on interior design, an insider told the media outlet. Aniston apparently did expect Pitt to be available for her visit, but she had no preparation for the quartet of kids ready to welcome her to their dad’s home, according to the source.

“It was a momentous day. The kids knew who Jen was and were familiar with her from TV and magazine photos, but they treated her like a normal friend of their father’s.”

The insider revealed that Aniston and Brad’s children had never met in person before. But although the four kids who were present were excited to meet Jennifer because they recognized her from television, the kids reportedly did not seem to know that Aniston is Pitt’s ex-wife.

“Jen and the Jolie-Pitt kids have never met (because why would they?), so this was a huge event for all involved,” added the insider.

Knox, Vivienne, Zahara, And Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Greet Jennifer Aniston

Brad’s and Angelina’s four youngest children served as an informal welcoming committee when Aniston arrived. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox, Vivienne, and Zahara were enjoying an outdoor play date, riding bikes and soaring on skateboards.

Pitt may not have expected Jennifer to meet his youngest offspring at his home, but the insider revealed that Brad played it cool. Angelina’s estranged husband introduced Aniston to the 9-year-old twins along with 11-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Zahara.

“Taking the situation in stride, Brad casually introduced them to her as they played. Jen was taken by how kind, well-mannered and unaffected they seemed.”

But although Jennifer reportedly was charmed by all of Pitt’s kids, the insider said that Aniston was particularly delighted by Knox. Jennifer considers Knox to be the “spitting image of a young Brad,” said the source.

Jennifer Aniston Invites Kids For Play Date: Angelina Jolie Not Impressed

Although Aniston’s rep denied this tale and a source close to Brad called it false, In Touch Weekly‘s insiders claim that Jennifer even offered an invitation to the children to spend more time with her. After staying for an hour at Pitt’s house, Aniston reportedly told the kids that she had enjoyed meeting them.

Jennifer suggested to the kids that they all go for a walk in the park, followed by ice cream and burgers, according to the insider. Aniston also reportedly encouraged them to visit her at her own home someday (no word on how her husband Justin Theroux might feel about that invite to Brad Pitt’s kids!)

Angelina Jolie reportedly got upset when she learned Brad Pitt had introduced her kids to Jennifer Aniston. KGC-11 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Brad’s and Angelina’s kids reportedly didn’t hesitate to tell Angelina about their meeting with Jennifer. Jolie reportedly told a friend that Pitt had “gone too far” when she learned about the meeting.

“Of course the kids went right home and told Angelina about meeting ‘that lady Jennifer’ and as expected, she went ballistic. She immediately left word with Brad that she was furious.”

Pitt’s casual response to Jennifer’s visit and Jolie’s allegedly “ballistic” response are seen as examples of their different parenting systems. Jolie has become known for taking her kids on red carpet outings and to gala events, reported Yahoo.

In contrast, as seen in Pitt’s recent visit at home involving his children and Jennifer, Brad has focused on keeping his parenting behind closed doors. Discussing his new views on raising Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, Pitt admitted that he feels he is starting over again as a father.

“I’ve got to start from the bottom… I’ve got to hammer my own nails,” summed up Brad.