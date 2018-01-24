Expecting ‘Counting On’ Stars Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Have Jobs Outside Of Reality TV

Jinger Duggar currently makes her living as one of the stars of TLC’s Counting On, which follows the lives of the older Duggar siblings. But, she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have a lot more going on in their lives than just being on a reality TV show. The expectant parents have other jobs and hobbies that keep them busy, and fans want to know what will change now that they have a baby on the way.

Jeremy Is A Pastor, While Jinger Is A Writer

According to Romper, Duggar will not be taking a break from the show during her pregnancy, so viewers will be able to get a glimpse into her and Jeremy’s world while they are preparing to welcome their new baby.

In addition to his appearances on Counting On, Vuolo works as a pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, while Duggar has hinted about turning her photography hobby into a career. In the past, the 24-year-old has shadowed a local photographer, and she also took Jill and Derick Dillard’s engagement photos.

In addition to photography, Duggar is also a writer, who co-authored the 2014 book Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships with several of her sisters. She also enjoys flipping cars for extra cash.

Duggar Women Do Not Work Outside The Home

The Duggar family is known for its traditional beliefs, and none of the women have jobs outside of the house. Instead, their main purpose in life is being a wife and mom. But, Jinger is a rebel, and it is quite possible she will do things her own way when it comes to having a career.

The couple is financially prepared to become parents, with her estimated net worth being around $2 million, but Duggar’s mom and dad – Michelle and Jim Bob – have expressed concerns in the past about the couple’s finances.

“What’ll ya have?” A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:22am PST

Jinger And Jeremy Prepare For The Future

In a 2016 Counting On episode, Jim Bob told Vuolo, “Jeremy, being on the kind of modest pastor salary, when you get married, it’s going to be a lot tighter, going from being a single guy to being a married guy. Jinger loves to go thrift shopping, and it’s expensive.”

The Vuolo’s have a nice financial cushion, and they also have room for their new arrival. The couple reportedly lives in a modest and affordable four-bedroom, two-bath home worth an estimated $185,000.

The couple announced they were expecting 14 months after they tied the knot, making them the first Duggar couple of her generation to not announce a baby in their first year of marriage. But, fans shouldn’t be surprised, since Jinger is known for doing things differently than the rest of her family. She rocked ripped jeans in a Christmas photo the couple posted on Instagram, and she also has high heels and skirts above the knee in her wardrobe.

A winter wonderland!???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Dec 25, 2017 at 6:48pm PST

Stay up to date with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo when new episodes of Counting On premiere in February on TLC.