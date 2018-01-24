‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Photographed Together In Utah

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were caught by photographers in Park City, Utah over the weekend where the couple was attending the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

According to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star was all the rage when she hit the streets of the snowy town with her movie producer boyfriend and photographers on site appeared to be so distracted by her that they cut her famous boyfriend out of many of their shots.

On January 23, Page Six shared a photo of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett walking through the snow but while Kent was seen in all her glory, only a portion of Emmett’s face was visible. The rest, which was mostly covered with a baseball hat, was cut out of the shot.

The outlet also revealed that Randall Emmett had been cut of shots taken by photographers in Los Angeles as he attended a Lakers game with the SUR Restaurant hostess. In one image from the event, Kent was seen sitting in an oversized dress and thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots as her boyfriend’s face was seen only partially, much like the image taken in Utah.

In Page Six‘s headline, the outlet said that Lala Kent was upstaging her “millionaire boyfriend.”

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

Lala Kent chronicled much of her trip to Utah on her Instagram page, starting with the moment she arrived to a Los Angeles airport in a Rolls Royce and pulled up to her boyfriend’s private plane. She then shared an image of herself in the plane before posting a number of images during the many activities of her trip.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been dating for nearly two years but didn’t confirm their romance until earlier this month after Emmett’s divorce from wife Ambyr Childers was finalized at the end of December.

To see more of Lala Kent and her Bravo TV co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m.