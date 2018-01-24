Matt Lauer: How Former ‘Today’ Anchor Allegedly Spends His Days Since Downfall

Matt Lauer was the part of the morning routine for millions of Americans who watched Today. Since his downfall from NBC, he has been mostly out of the spotlight. What is Lauer’s reported daily routine since he was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace”?

According to ET, Matt Lauer is adjusting to his new life after the Today show, and has settled into a routine that focuses on his three children, Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11. They report that Lauer is seen regularly picking up and dropping off his kids from school.

First, Lauer “typically” picks up breakfast from a local eatery, Jimmy Jims Deli located in Sag Harbor, the Hamptons location near where he is reportedly living and where his two younger children live with his wife Annette Roque. Jack, his oldest son is currently at boarding school.

The eatery boasts a variety of breakfast items from French toast, to egg sandwiches, to smoothies, fresh juices and of course coffee drinks. Back in December, a source from the Deli told ET that Matt is a regular.

“Matt is a good customer of ours. He’s a really nice guy.”

Breakfast is not all that Matt picks up. As the Inquisitr reported Tuesday, Matt picked up wood-fired pizza and natural pita chips at the Harbor Market and Kitchen. Apparently, he is a regular at this restaurant led by chef Paul Del Favero. Matt allegedly picks up food and brings it over to his kids at school.

One “eyewitness” told them that Matt clearly has a schedule of when he picks up and drops off his kids, and when he brings them lunch.

“Lauer regularly drops off lunch for his kids a couple times a week.”

The source points out that Lauer appears to be on some sort of routine schedule and does spend time at both of his Hamptons homes.

“He has certain days for the school run and is spending time between two houses.”

They report that “later in the day” Lauer will typically visit Bright Side Farm, the horse stable and training facility that the Lauer family owns. Typically his daughter goes there on a daily basis.

The Inquisitr previously reported that on Monday, Lauer and his wife Annette Roque were both seen in the morning, driving to the facility separately, as well as walking into the facility separately.

An “eyewitness” told ET more details about what they saw.

“They both arrived at 10:55 a.m., but in separate cars. The kids were not with them. They were both there for about an hour and a half before leaving in separate cars.”

As of now, neither Roque nor Lauer are wearing their wedding rings. It has been rumored that divorce is “imminent.” Roque was seen visiting a lawyer’s office in New York City before Christmas, and now there is news that Lauer has done the same.

Matt Lauer's wife kicks him out of Hamptons house https://t.co/dCe3HXAkTw pic.twitter.com/L9dU0y0jiK — New York Post (@nypost) January 22, 2018

According to Radar Online, Roque and Lauer are “going full steam ahead with the divorce process.” Their source revealed that Lauer has now lawyered up.

“Matt has been in New York City over the weekend meeting with lawyers.”

The insider reveals that Matt is “shockingly upbeat” and he believes “he will be back on TV again and can make back anything he has to pay.”

It is very possible that the couple has been quietly settling their financial assets similar to Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman before they officially file their divorce papers.