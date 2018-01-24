Christina Aguilera Says She Has A New Album Coming After A Five-Year Hiatus

Pop star Christina Aguilera rose to fame when her 1999 singles “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She gained the title Pop Princess and has been recognized as a pop icon. Her music has earned her five Grammy Awards with her songs that catapulted her career into the limelight. It was in the year 2012 when the singer released her “Lotus” album, which was considered the least of all her albums released since her prominence. Apparently, fans have been looking forward to another great album from her, and it looks like the wait is over.

On January 22, Christina Aguilera replied to a fan query, asking her for her first new album after almost six years of taking a break. The query was written on a sticky note that was attached to the singer’s name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. People managed to take a snap of the pop star’s Instagram story, where she responded to the query saying that a new album is on the way.

Christina Aguilera may not have dropped an album for over five years, but she has been involved in different music stuff and had also released singles in the recent years. The vocal powerhouse was featured in the 2013 single of Cuban-born American rapper Pitbull, titled “Feel This Moment.” She also appeared in the song “Say Something” by the American musical duo A Great Big World and on Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández’s cover of “Hoy Tengo Ganas de Ti.”

In October of the same year, Christina Aguilera recorded the original motion picture soundtrack of the movie The Hunger Games: Catching Fire titled “We Remain.” The pop star then released a single titled “Change” in June 2016, a tribute to the victims of the Orlando Nightclub shooting that left 49 people killed and 58 wounded. The song was also dedicated to the late American singer-songwriter Christina Grimmie, who was fatally shot by Kevin James Loibl, 27, who also killed himself on June 10, 2016.

Christina Aguilera is known for her vocal powerhouse and has often cited the late blues singer Etta James as her main musical influence.