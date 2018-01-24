Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie Fighting Over Same Man And It Is Not Brad Pitt [Rumor]

Ever since Brad Pitt ditched Jennifer Aniston over Angelina Jolie, the Hollywood superstars have never been in good terms. Their feud got worse between the two actresses when the 54-year-old actor reconnected with his ex-wife after the Maleficent star filed for a divorce.

There were even reports that Jennifer and Brad planned a secret meet up in Aspen, which got Angelina really upset so she demanded a confrontation with the Friends star to find out about the truth. While the Fight Club actor appeared to be the reason why the two women are fighting, there is another man that they are trying to win over.

According to New Idea, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are both trying to get the attention of Netflix’s Ted Sarandos. He is currently the chief content officer of the popular entertainment company. The 48-year-old actress was seen chatting with the TV executive at the Golden Globe Awards while the mother of six stayed beside the 53-year-old businessman at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Brad Pitt’s exes are reportedly desperate to revive their careers in 2018 and they think that starring in a Netflix drama will be a big help. It seems that Aniston was able to get a head start because her new TV show with Reese Witherspoon is rumored to be for Netflix and this made Jolie jealous. The 42-year-old actress even got more furious when she saw her estranged husband’s first wife at the Golden Globes after party hosted by the entertainment company.

Handout / Getty Images

Ever since Angelina Jolie broke up with Brad Pitt, she has started mingling with Hollywood A-listers to get things going. She was photographed with famous celebs like Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Hemsworth. A source revealed that the brunette beauty never got any big offers after their split that’s why she had to go out and look for opportunities.

Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, was reportedly inspired by her husband Justin Theroux who made it big on TV because of The Leftovers. She also hopes to gain recognition this year just like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon for their performance in the HBO series Big Little Lies.

The Horrible Bosses star decided to lay low from acting and she seems to enjoy being the wife of the 46-year-old actor. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jennifer confessed that she is not jealous of the actresses who are making a name for themselves today. She revealed that there was a time that she worked and worked and loved it.

However, Jennifer Aniston realized that she needs to learn how to say no because she claims to be a people pleaser. The blonde beauty even admitted that she is embarrassed by some of her films. It seems that she is more careful now in choosing her projects and not after the fame anymore. With Angelina Jolie trying to get in the limelight as well, fans may probably see more feud happening between Brad Pitt’s exes.