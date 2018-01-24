Kim Kardashian And Kanye West First Ones To Touch New Baby Chicago, Not Surrogate La’Reina Haynes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third baby has been grabbing news headlines since she was born. Now, reports suggest that the celebrity couple was the first ones to touch baby Chicago after birth on January 15. The privilege was not given to the surrogate, La’Reina Haynes.

Kim, who was already a mother of two, received mixed reactions when she declared that she was expecting her third child via surrogate. Not everyone was happy about it. They believed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was going the “easy way.” The Kardashian sister, in her defense, said her medical complications would not allow her to get pregnant again.

Haynes, who is from San Diego, gave birth to Chicago West at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The African-American was paid $68,000 by clothing designers, Kids Supply, for her service.

According to the contract between Haynes and the Wests, the celebrity couple are supposed to pay the surrogate a visit after her service is complete. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, along with Chicago, had to visit the surrogate for at least a couple of hours before going back home, Radar Online reveals.

The agreement also demands that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have to “use their best efforts to call, write, or send a photo” to Haynes. Chicago is supposed to meet La’Reina Haynes when she is “three months; six months old; and twelve months old.”

???????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:23pm PST

However, the agreement merely states the minimum requirements. It allows Kim and Kanye to be in touch with the surrogate as often as they wish to.

Meanwhile, an Us Weekly insider has revealed that Kim and Kanye were the first ones to touch baby Chicago after birth. It was the celebrity couple, and not the surrogate, who was allowed to have the first “skin-to-skin contact.”

At the same time, the source reveals that Kim Kardashian is quite pro-active as a mother. She is getting up in the middle of the night to check on the baby. She is apparently eager to establish a bond with her third child.

Chicago West has been nicknamed as Chi. In case you have been mispronouncing it so far, it sounds like “shy.”