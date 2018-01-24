‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: One Cast Member Denies Being On ‘CBB US,’ Calling Twitter Leak Into Question

Although reports have surfaced that state the entire cast of Celebrity Big Brother has been leaked on Twitter, at least one of the named house guests has taken to social media to deny she was cast on the show.

On Tuesday, @JulieBBInsider posted what the account called the “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities that will be entering the CBB US house. According to the tweet, reality star Tiffany Pollard, MTV personality Johnny Bananas, Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame, singer Lance Bass, sports star Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Kardashian brother Brody Jenner, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, and Survivor alumnus Andrea Boehlke are all confirmed to take part in the celebrity edition of Big Brother.

Following the presumed leak, Andrea Boehlke took to her Twitter page and wrote that she believes she will “so crush Big Brother,” calling it “an honor.” She then posted a message that denied the casting, apologizing to her fans and writing, “I’m clearly not on, just think it’s funny.”

Matt Iseman also reacted to the presumed casting after he noticed that @AmyHitchen6 had asked @JulieBBInsider about the possibility of him being a Celebrity Big Brother house guest. In response, Matt wryly wrote, “The dude would be a beast on the show.”

As for Brody Jenner, his Twitter page indicates that he will be “DJ’ing on Friday, January 26th at 9 pm” as part of the Groove Cruise, a music festival which sets sails in the Bahamas from the January 26 through January 29.

– Sammi Sweetheart#BBCelebrity #CelebrityBigBrother #BBCeleb — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 23, 2018

If Brody’s schedule is valid, it would be impossible for him to take part in CBB US, as renowned Big Brother alumnus, Evel Dick noted in a tweet that the celebrity house guests will probably be picked up and brought to the house on Saturday night or Sunday morning prior to the official Grammy Awards announcement.

They will be in before the announcement on the Grammy's, so probly picking them up Sat night/Sun morning https://t.co/BXGdhjS7Ok — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 22, 2018

p.s sorry guys i’m clearly not on, just think it’s funny. — Andrea Boehlke (@andreaboehlke) January 24, 2018

That dude would be a beast on the show. — Matt Iseman (@mattiseman) January 24, 2018

Only 1 week til the @GrooveCruise!! I'll be DJ'ing on Friday January 26th at 9pm at the @denialevents Deck of Denial stage. Thanks to @RafiLeibo and the entire Denial Events teams for having me spin this year. pic.twitter.com/6bstOG6HGt — Brody Jenner (@BrodyJenner) January 19, 2018

Evel Dick also mocked the information posted by @JulieBBInsider, by posting the following Twitter message.

I love all these “Confirmed” HG for CBBUS Not buying any of this bull****.”

Dick further wrote that Matt Iseman was actually offered a spot on CBB US but NBC wouldn’t contractually allow him to appear on a CBS show.

As expected the @JulieBBInsider account posted a tweet about celebrities who may deny being cast on CBB US, writing that they are “told to do so until they step foot into the House” and that knowledge of who was cast on Celebrity Big Brother is from an “anonymous reliable source.”

Reminder: Celebrities denying reports they're going into the house are told to do so until they step foot into the House. The only reason we know is because of our anonymous reliable source. #CBBUS #BBCeleb #CelebrityBigBrother #BBCelebrity — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 24, 2018

The outright denial by Andrea, the Brody Jenner scheduling conflict, and the inside information from Evel Dick all make the supposed Twitter leak regarding the entire CBB US cast leak suspect.

Check out that view of the Los Angeles skyline! The living room, dining room and kitchen all share a common vista – another #BigBrother first! #CelebrityBigBrother pic.twitter.com/CqW8YoqHzA — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 17, 2018

Thus, until CBS make an official announcement about the Celebrity Big Brother cast, which is expected to take place during the upcoming Grammy Awards, nothing can truly be certain.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.