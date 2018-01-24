Khloe Kardashian Desperate For Sexy Body Back After Baby Birth, Hints At Pregnancy Struggle

Khloe Kardashian has made it known that she can’t wait to get back in the gym and return to her regular routines as she nears her baby’s birth.

The reality star took to her official Twitter page, according to Hollywood Life, letting her millions of fans know that after having gone through several photos of herself prior to learning she was pregnant, she was in the best shape she had ever been.

Of course, now that she’s seven months pregnant and has gained a significant amount of weight, Khloe Kardashian’s body has drastically changed, which is something she’s still trying to adjust to, she reveals.

In her tweet, Khloe writes that she can’t believe the difference her body has made in a matter of months, adding that working out will be the first thing on her mind once she has birthed her firstborn.

When asked by fans whether she was having a hard time being pregnant like sister Kim Kardashian, Khloe responded by saying that she’s not as miserable as the 36-year-old because she hasn’t faced the same complications that her sibling had gone through.

Khloe says she’s stuck in the middle of Kim and Kourtney, explaining that Kim was very moody and unhappy while pregnant whereas Kourtney was full of energy and loved every moment of the experience.

In recent weeks, reports have claimed that Khloe Kardashian is eating very healthy and is still trying to head to the gym as much as her body allows her to.

Though she’s had some bad cravings as of late, it hasn’t stopped her from staying on her nutritious diet — for the most part, anyway.

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, will welcome their baby into the world by March, insiders close to the family reveal.

The 33-year-old’s baby birth will come just weeks after Kylie is expected to enter the delivery room and welcome her baby girl into the world.

At this given point, it’s still unclear whether the sisters will opt to document this joyful occasions for reality TV considering that Kourtney and Kim both allowed for production crews to capture the moment.