Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gets Warrant Of Arrest For Allegedly Punching A Woman At Canelo Vs. GGG Fight

Floyd Mayweather Sr. could be facing jail once again after a warrant of arrest has been issued by authorities for battery charges.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the 65-year-old former professional boxer has been issued an arrest warrant for allegedly physical hurting a woman on September 17, 2017.

According to the webloid, Mayweather Sr. got into a heated argument with a woman at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena parking lot. Authorities revealed that the father of Floyd Mayweather Jr. allegedly assaulted a woman on the night of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin match.

Apparently, the altercation started when the woman headed towards Floyd’s car and refused to get out. The famous boxing trainer reportedly dragged her out and punched her in the leg before speeding off.

Sources claimed that the victim was hospitalized with minor injuries.

In the court documents obtained by The Blast, it has been noted that the criminal complaint against Floyd Mayweather Sr. was filed on January 11. On January 16, the warrant of arrest was issued for misdemeanor battery charges.

Following news of the arrest warrant, Mayweather Sr. and his team vehemently denied such claims, insisting that the woman was only “trying to extort money and she’s angry because she’s not getting the money from Floyd. It’s not going the way she wants it to go.”

It remains unclear if Floyd personally knows the victim. He has yet to turn himself in as well.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. is facing battery charges. Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

This is not the first time that Floyd Mayweather Sr. faced criminal charges. In 1993, he was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted on a drug trafficking charge.

According to reports, he and a couple of colleagues have been smuggling cocaine into the U.S. in detergent boxes from 1987 to 1992. Interestingly, he only served three out of five years sentence in prison.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has been known for training famous boxers. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Aside from Mayweather Sr., his son, Floyd Mayweather Jr., also has a history of being in jail. The undefeated boxing champion served his 90-day sentence after pleading guilty to attacking his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. was a professional boxer before retiring in 1990. He has a record of 35 fights (28 wins, six losses, and one draw). He is also known for being a trainer for famous boxers, including Oscar De La Hoya and his son.