‘NCIS’ Season 15 Remains Strong, Season 16 Renewal Announcement Imminent

NCIS remains to be a popular TV series despite the fact that some of the core characters have already said goodbye or about to make their exit. That said, there’s that question on when the series will be renewed for Season 16 — that is if the series will be given another go signal by the network.

CBS has yet to formally announce NCIS Season 16 but many believe that the show will continue on for more seasons. For starters, ratings have been great for NCIS Season 15, although it is noted that the numbers weren’t as great as those from Season 14. Zap2It’s rating report for Week 16 shows that NCIS Season 15 has a 1.43 rating in adults 18-49.

Emily Wickersham, the actress who plays Ellie Bishop in the series, explains why NCIS remains strong among audiences. According to Wickersham, who told CBS Local, viewers enjoy NCIS because of the characters and their strong chemistry. Many people tend to agree with this, which is why they continue to support the show.

If a renewal for NCIS happens, it’s bound to happen soon and it is believed that CBS will break the news sometime in February. As reported by CarterMatt,NCIS Season 15 renewal order came around late in February. Based on this information, it can be assumed that Season 16’s announcement will also drop by next month.

Still, there’s a possibility that a February renewal announcement may not happen and fans may need to wait a little longer. As stated in the same report, CBS may have to adjust the schedule for the well-loved TV series because of the Winter Olympics. That said, the announcement could be made around March or April. Meanwhile, Zap2It has a different prediction for NCIS Season 16’s renewal. According to the news outlet, a renewal of the high-rating series could happen around May.

Based on the predictions, NCIS Season 16’s renewal announcement could happen very soon. It also indicates one thing – that fans will get to see more episodes soon despite previous rumors suggesting NCIS will be canceled due to the major cast shake-ups. CBS announced last year that the quirky Abby, played by Pauley Perrette, will make her exit after Season 15.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCIS Season 15. Catch the next episode, titled, “Keep Your Friends Close,” airing on Feb. 6.